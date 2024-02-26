Fantasy Golf Picks — 2024 Cognizant Classic Picks, Preview, Predictions

Pat Mayo & Geoff Fienberg preview the course and run through the odds while making their 2024 Cognizant Classic Picks, bets, and One and Done while providing their 2024 Mexico Open Recap and LIV Jeddah Picks.

2024 Cognizant Classic Overview

Field: 144 Players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties

Lineup Lock: Thursday, Feb. 29

Defending Champ: Chris Kirk

2024 Cognizant Classic Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 4s Gained

Total Driving Gained (Spilt 70% DD + 30% DA)

Opportunities Gained

Mayo’s Key Stat Rankings powered by FantasyNational.com

2024 Cognizant Classic: Course

PGA National (Champion)

Par: 71

Yardage: 7,147

Greens: Bermuda

Average Green Size: 7,000 sq. ft.

Number of Sand Bunkers: 60

Number of Holes Water is in Play: 15

DraftKings Showdown Streak

With No. 10 changing to a par 5, the annual DK showdown mini-hack may be flipped. Since birdie streaks are going to be sparse this week, players starting on hole No. 10 used to have a slightly better chance of running three in a row together and earning those very valuable bonus points. The par-5 18th hole is the second easiest on the course, while Hole No. 1 is the third easiest (18% birdie rate), so if you got lucky on No. 2 or No. 17, you’re going streaking. Previously, the other turn (8-9-10) has a pair of easy holes, but No. 10 was the second toughest hole on the course (just a 7% birdie rate). Yes, it’s been lengthened by about 30 yards, but the birdie rate should now be 25%+, conservatively. So, in 2024, starting on No. 1 is the preferred showdown play if you’re between players.

2024 Cognizant Classic: Past Winners

2023: Chris Kirk -14

2022: Sepp Straka -10

2021: Matt Jones -12

2020: Sungjae Im -6

2019: Keith Mitchell -9

2018: Justin Thomas -8

2017: Rickie Fowler -12

2016: Adam Scott -9

2015: Paddy Harrington -6

2023: Chris Kirk (-14, beat Eric Cole in a playoff)

- His 62 on Friday was the round of the tournament and carried him (that was the only round in which he was better than Cole)

- The four best putters for the week all cashed top-five pay days

Nine of the top 13 finishers lost distance off the tee on the field

-14 was the lowest winning score since the tournament moved to PGA National in 2007; previous low: -13 (Camilo Villegas, 2010)

Shane Lowry earned his second consecutive top five

2022: Sepp Straka (-10, beat Shane Lowry by 1 stroke)

- He was seven off the pace after Thursday, but a Friday 64 was the round of the day and his best of the tournament

- Four of the top six finishers lost strokes on the par 5’s (five of the top six gained on the par 3’s)

2024 Cognizant Classic Picks

Daniel Berger

Maybe it’s too early with this, but I was super encouraged by his ball striking in Phoenix. If he can keep up his accurate driving and continue to build back to his former elite irons, the putting issues since his return may be extinguished at PGA National. In seven career starts in this event, he’s lost strokes on the greens one time; gaining over three strokes putting per start in his past three appearances. He lost in a playoff to Paddy in his tournament debut in 2015, and reeled off consecutive T4 finishes in his past two starts pre-injury. Yes, he gagged away a huge lead early Sunday in 2022, but it feels like he’ll get a win here at some point in his career, may as well be now.

