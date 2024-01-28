Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 28

The Sunday fantasy sport is now Sunday NBA DFS, and DraftKings has a fantasy basketball slate waiting for you. These slates are not very big, so the research process can be light. Start Sunday with a light DFS NBA read and get ahead by digging into the three-game evening slate that starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $100K Fadeaway [$25K to 1st]

For up-to-the-minute news, analysis and lineups, download the DK Live app. You also can follow DK Network on Twitter @DKNetwork.

Bet at a top rated Sportsbook! View the latest odds and bet online legally at a top rated Sportsbook! Place a bet now at DraftKings Sportsbook!* *screen image is simulated Bet at DraftKings Sportsbook

Guard

Studs

Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors, $9,700 — This is a strange Sunday slate. Sundays are usually straight-forward. They’re small and the Injury Report is short. This slate is smaller and the Injury Report is long. There will be a lot of movement on Sunday — a lot of scrambling. Young is one less thing to worry about. A six o’clock swap doesn’t seem likely. Start the stud on the small slate with only six teams in action.

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks, $9,000 — The Raptors’ Injury Report will influence Sunday’s NBA DFS slate. Fortunately, surprises are not expected for Toronto. C Jakob Poeltl (doubtful) and PG Immanuel Quickley (out) will both likely miss again. Barnes disappointed on Friday with only 37.25 DKFP against the Clippers. However, he did take 21 shots from the field. That amount of shots against a weak Hawks defense should translate into 50 or more DKFP. The shots should also increase given that Atlanta is one of the fastest teams in the NBA.

Value

Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers, $5,600 — Starting power forward Patrick Williams was added to the already lengthy Bulls Injury Report. That does not directly affect Caruso, but Caruso has stepped up in the last two games for the thin Toros. He scored 32 DKFP on Jan. 22 (6.2x value) and 39.5 DKFP on Jan. 25 (7.7x value). Those scores were in competitive games. On Sunday, the Bulls draw a favorable matchup with the dreadful Trail Blazers. Making the matchup even more appealing is the fact that Portland has listed eight players on their injury report.

Forward

Studs

DeMar DeRozan, Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers, $7,700 — As stated above, this is a soft matchup for the Bulls. Chicago is soft in their own right, but they have played well over the last 10 games. The Bulls run a tight rotation and the roles are well defined. DeRozan’s style of play isn’t the best for NBA DFS, but on a three-game slate with an easy matchup, he’s a top pick. His price, guaranteed minutes and matchup are hard too fade on a micro-slate.

Value

Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls, $4,200 — SF/PF Jerami Grant ($7,200) exited Friday’s game early. He’s listed on Sunday’s Injury Report along with a handful of Portland starters. SG Justin Minaya ($3,500) closed out the game with the first unit. That was a situational small lineup. The Blazers will not and cannot run that rotation regularly. Camara has regularly received playing time and should inherit at least 30 minutes on Sunday. In his last game, Camara scored 23 DKFP in 23 minutes with a 25.8% usage rate.

Kris Murray, Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls, $3,400 — As of Sunday morning, the Blazers have listed Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon, Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, and Jabari Walker on their injury report. If they’re all out this slate will be nuclear. If half are out, those minutes must go somewhere. Some cheap punt on the Blazers will get a major boost. Murray has received increased action in spots in the past. He scored 24.75 DKFP in 37 minutes on Jan. 14. That inefficient performance was duplicated on Friday Jan. 26 when he shot 1-for-9 in 17 minutes of run. At least he’s shooting and putting in work (23.9% usage rate).

Center

Studs

Nikola Vucevic, Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers, $7,900 — The Bulls are safe. Their stars may lack upside, but they’re fairly predictable. Vucevic logs at least 35 minutes per game, scores around 20 points and grabs double-digit boards. That’s in normal and difficult matchups. Sunday’s version of the Trail Blazers is not normal or difficult.

Value

Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns $3,700 — The often ailing big man is back in the front court. Mr. Mini-Slate is only an option on three-gamers. Fewer teams means fewer NBA DFS value picks — unless the Injury Report goes bananas. Isaac scored 16.25 DKFP in 22 minutes on Friday night. That’s his minutes limit, but he has proven that he can explode for 20 DKFP or more in short bursts.

Thaddeus Young, Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks, $4,900 — This is no longer a smash value NBA DFS pick, but it might as well be on a small fantasy basketball slate at DraftKings. Young’s role has increased with C Jakob Poeltl out of the lineup. On Jan. 22, Young played 26 minutes and scored 31.5 DKFP. He started and scored 29.5 DKFP in 24 minutes on Friday Jan. 26. Those scores should increase on Sunday in a matchup with the fast-paced Hawks that do not play defense.

Set your DraftKings fantasy basketball lineups here: NBA $100K Fadeaway [$25K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is greenflagradio2) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.