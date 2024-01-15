Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for January 16

There are only three games on Tuesday. Ivica Zubac is out. Hilariously, the Nuggets have designated their entire starting lineup as questionable, so keep track of all the pertinent updates at DK Live. Denver could be the source of value.

As for back-to-backs, OKC and PHI played last night. None of the teams play on Wednesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has PHI favored by 4.5 points at home. The total is 227. PHO is favored by five points at home with the total at 243. LAC is favored by 4.5 points at home over OKC. The total is 236.5. Log into DK Sportsbook for the updates.

Guard

Stud

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings ($9,100) – Both SGA and Maxey are playing the second leg of a back-to-back, so I lean towards Booker. It’s not a bad consolation prize. That said, there has been some inconsistency to his game, but over the last two, he’s attempted 22 shots and gone for over 50 DKFP in both contests. With both Beal and Durant in the mix, those ceiling games of 60+ DKFP are a low probability event, but the 40-to-50 range should be viable and put a smile on our faces.

Other Options - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,400) if he plays, Tyrese Maxey ($9,400), Malik Monk ($6,500)

Value

Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings ($5,800) – I’m not crazy about the price, especially since the the usage and production have come down since Beal has returned to the lineup. That said, Allen is still playing over 30 minutes a game. The range is wide, as he scored in the teens two of the last three games, but he went for 30.5 DKFP in the most recent outing.

Other Options - Norman Powell ($5,100), Reggie Jackson ($3,900) if Jamal Murray is out, Christian Braun ($3,600) if Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is out

Forward

Stud

Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($8,500) – The Kawhibot 2000 looks to be finely tuned and well-calibrated now. He’s gone for 47.75, 45.25 and 50.25 DKFP over the last three contests. He’s garnering a 26% usage rate on the season and his stat line is pristine: 24 points, 2.3 treys, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks, while shooting 51% from the field, 43% from downtown and 88% from the line. Someone needs to get rid of the virus that is prohibiting him from blocking at least one shot per game. Maybe it’s done on purpose to trick us into thinking Kawhi is actually human.

Other Options - Jalen Williams ($7,300)

Value

Nic Batum, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Denver Nuggets ($5,000) – If you want excitement and upside, then you’ve come to the wrong place. Batum is the giver in all but master of none. He will contribute a little something something in every category without exploding in any. The usage rate is low and he hasn’t attempted double-digit shots in any game this season. Over the last four games, though, he’s gone for at least 20 DKFP in all while playing 28, 25, 37 and 26 minutes. He has gone for over 30 DKFP twice, but the likely range is somewhere in the teens to low-20s. That has value when raw points will be valuable on a three-game slate.

Other Options - Grayson Allen ($5,800), Norman Powell ($5,100), Christian Braun ($3,600) if Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is out, Peyton Watson ($3,500) if Aaron Gordon is out, Justin Holiday ($3,000) if Michael Porter Jr. is out

Center

Studs

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers ($8,200) – Jokic is questionable while Embiid is on the second leg of a back-to-back. If either is cleared, then I will prioritize them if enough value presents itself. Between Jokic and Embiid, I lean Embiid. With that out of the way, Holmgren is averaging a respectable 1.25 DKFP per minute. He will likely end up in the 30-to-40 DKFP range, but he does have 50-DKFP upside. With his ability to dominate at both ends of the court, the floor is relatively high and there’s access to a ceiling if everything breaks right. As of now, I value the safety of Holmgren despite the slightly elevated price tag.

Other Options - Nikola Jokic ($11,500), Joel Embiid ($11,400)

Values

Daniel Theis, Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder ($4,400) – With Zubac out for Tuesday, Theis will likely start and get the bulk of the center minutes. He’s averaging 0.88 DKFP per minute and did go for 32.75 DKFP in only 21 minutes earlier in the season. I’m thinking 28 minutes for Theis with Plumlee getting 20 minutes. If you want to go with Plumlee, that’s fine too as he’s averaging 0.93 DKFP per minute. The projected ownership numbers will have a big say in which way I go.

Other Options - Mason Plumlee ($3,700), Deandre Jordan ($3,300) if Jokic is out

