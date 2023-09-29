Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 4

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 4 main slate on DraftKings.

Quarterback

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans, $5,100 — I really like this spot for Pickett at a dirt cheap salary no less. He got off to a rough start through the first two weeks of the season against the 49ers and Browns. Last week, we faced a Raiders team that isn’t much defensively and accounted for 18.5 DKFP with 235 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Week 4 features a Texans team that brings hardly any pressure to opposing quarterbacks, giving Pickett plenty of time to throw. This Texans secondary took a big hit last week when they lost their top corner, Derek Stingley Jr., to IR. Without much pressure on Pickett and down their best corner, the stars feel like they’re aligning for a great value spot for the Steelers QB.

Other Option – Matt Stafford at IND

Running Back

Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens, $5,400 — Ford isn’t priced like an RB1, even with a $600 jump in salary from Week 3 to Week 4. Even with Kareem Hunt ($4,700) in the mix last week, Ford still took the majority of the snaps taking 10 of the 15 between the two of them. Ford wasn’t overly efficient on those carries, averaging a measly 1.8 YPC but he did score a touchdown and secure two of his three targets for an additional 33 yards. This is a much softer matchup than the Titans last week, as the Ravens are surrendering over 84 rushing yards per game and just under four yards per carry. It’s also worth noting that Hunt is already injured and is listed as questionable for this game with ribs AND a groin injury.

Other Options – Rachaad White at NO

Wide Receiver

Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders, $4,000 — So, it seems as if the DraftKings pricing algorithm didn’t take into account that Mike Williams won’t be playing. Palmer collected seven targets last week, making four catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, good for 15.6 DKFP. He’ll be matchup up against the Raiders secondary and is simply too cheap for the matchup. Palmer should see a good amount of CB Marcus Peters in coverage, who has been targeted against 17 times, allowing 13 receptions for 12.2 YPR and a touchdown. Keenan Allen ($7,900) will continue to be the alpha WR1 but for the price on Palmer, he’s hard to ignore at such a low salary relative to his role.

Other Options – Brandin Cooks vs. NE

Tight End

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins $3,200 – Both Kincaid and Dawson Knox ($3,100) are priced nearly the same. However, it seems as if Kincaid has been the go-to target to start the year. He’s coming off a week where he was only targeted twice last week but saw 10 targets in total through Week 1&2. He’s also seen two targets in the red zone as well but has yet to reach paydirt through his first three weeks. He’s in a great spot against the Dolphins, who have allowed some of the most fantasy production to the position. On the year, they’ve allowed an average of 46 receiving yards two touchdowns and a 74% reception rate on 23 targets.

Other Options – Lane Thomas at PHI

