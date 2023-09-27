Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 4

Week 4 is our last full week of games before bye weeks begin. Let’s take advantage of a packed slate and highlight some quarterbacks and wide receivers to consider stacking.

The reasoning behind stacking a quarterback with his wide receiver is that both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup.

4. Russell Wilson ($5,800)/Jerry Jeudy ($6,600), Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Wilson is coming off back-to-back games with at least 300 passing yards. He has also thrown six touchdown passes through three games, while getting picked off twice. None of that has translated into success for the Broncos, who enter with an 0-3 record. A bit of good news for the Broncos is that Jeudy looks to be over a hamstring injury that kept him out of Week 1. Against the Dolphins in Week 3, he caught five of seven targets for 81 yards.

This is one of the least exciting matchups of the week, with both the Broncos and Bears winless. However, there could be plenty of points scored with both defenses struggling. The Bears have allowed the third-most passing yards per game in the league and seven passing touchdowns. If there was ever a week to take a chance on this duo in tournament play, this is it. It also helps that neither player has a salary that will hinder your budget.

3. Josh Allen ($8,200)/Stefon Diggs ($8,100), Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins

With the Bills demolishing the Commanders in Week 3, Allen wasn’t asked to throw much. That left him with a muted stat line of 218 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception. He did help his cause with 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Despite Allen’s limited overall numbers, Diggs thrived with eight catches for 111 yards. Through three games, he has been targeted 32 games.

The Bills should need to throw more against the Dolphins, who just hung 70 points on the Broncos last week. They have one of the most potent offenses in the league, with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill leading the way. Including the playoffs, Allen faced the Dolphins three times last season. He threw for a total of 1,056 yards and nine touchdowns. Diggs totaled 19 receptions for 248 yards.

2. Joe Burrow ($6,500)/Ja’Marr Chase ($7,800), Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Burrow was able to play through his calf injury, getting the Bengals their first win of the season when they defeated the Rams on Monday. He didn’t have a great stat line, throwing for 259 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Chase still had a great game, catching 12 of 15 targets for 141 yards. He has now been targeted at least eight times in all three games this season.

The Bengals have faced some difficult defenses, which is part of the reason for Burrow’s muted production. This might be his best matchup yet, with the Titans allowing the fifth-most passing yards per game in the league. The Bengals might have to abandon the run at some point, given that the Titans have allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards. Burrow and Chase carry significant upsides.

A Week 3 matchup vs. the Vikings provided fantasy gold for Herbet and Allen. Herbert completed 40 of 47 pass attempts, finishing with 405 yards and three touchdowns. As good as he was, he was overshadowed by Allen. Not only did he catch a ridiculous 18 of 20 targets for 215 yards, but he threw a 49-yard touchdown pass. Mike Williams suffered a torn ACL in the game, and that will keep him out for the remainder of the season, which means Allen should get all of the targets that he can handle moving forward.

The first week without Williams has Herbert and Allen lined up to provide stellar stat lines again. The Raiders have faced two underwhelming offenses in the Broncos and Steelers, but when they took on the Bills, Allen threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Neither comes with a cheap salary, but the duo of Herbert and Allen comes with a tremendously high floor.

