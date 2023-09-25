2023 Week 4 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 3 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Chris Meaney going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 4 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer French Fries made on air.

Week 4 — W3 Recap | W4 Spreads | Spread Picks/Survivor | Team Notes

Week 4 Rankings — Injury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 4 WR Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

Justin Jefferson Tyreek Hill Davante Adams Keenan Allen Stefon Diggs Amon-Ra St. Brown Chris Olave DeVonta Smith CeeDee Lamb A.J. Brown Jaylen Waddle Ja’Marr Chase Puka Nacua DK Metcalf Deebo Samuel Michael Pittman Mike Evans Calvin Ridley Chris Godwin Tyler Lockett Amari Cooper Nico Collins Christian Watson Jakobi Meyers Courtland Sutton Michael Thomas Tee Higgins Brandon Aiyuk DJ Moore Jahan Dotson Gabriel Davis Adam Thielen Terry McLaurin Zay Flowers Tutu Atwell DJ Chark Garrett Wilson George Pickens Drake London Jahan Dotson DeAndre Hopkins Josh Reynolds Zay Jones Tank Dell Jordan Addison Romeo Doubs Jerry Jeudy Elijah Moore Josh Palmer Marquise Brown Robert Woods Rashid Shaheed Marvin Mims Calvin Austin DeVante Parker Josh Downs Jayden Reed Brandin Cooks Kendrick Bourne Jauan Jennings Christian Kirk Rashee Rice Quentin Johnson Darius Slayton Justin Watson Skyy Moore KJ Osborn Chase Claypool Allen Lazard Wan’Dale Robinson Curtis Samuel Mack Hollins River Cracraft Darnell Mooney Terrance Marshall Nelson Agholor Tyler Boyd Jaxon Smith-Njigba Kadarius Toney Marquez Valdes-Scantling Allen Robinson II Michael Wilson Rashod Bateman Kalif Raymond Isaiah Hodgins Jalin Hyatt Van Jefferson Alec Pierce Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Ju-Ju Smith Schuster Parris Campbell Hunter Renfrow Treylon Burks Michael Gallup Donovan Peoples-Jones DeAndre Carter Dyami Brown Demario Douglas Deonte Harty Randall Cobb Rondale Moore Marvin Jones Byron Pringle Mecole Hardman

