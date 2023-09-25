 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 4 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 4 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 3 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Chris Meaney going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 4 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer French Fries made on air.

Week 4 Injury Report, Team Notes, Recap

Week 4 — W3 Recap | W4 Spreads | Spread Picks/Survivor | Team Notes

Week 4 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 4 WR Rankings (PPR)

  1. Justin Jefferson
  2. Tyreek Hill
  3. Davante Adams
  4. Keenan Allen
  5. Stefon Diggs
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  7. Chris Olave
  8. DeVonta Smith
  9. CeeDee Lamb
  10. A.J. Brown
  11. Jaylen Waddle
  12. Ja’Marr Chase
  13. Puka Nacua
  14. DK Metcalf
  15. Deebo Samuel
  16. Michael Pittman
  17. Mike Evans
  18. Calvin Ridley
  19. Chris Godwin
  20. Tyler Lockett
  21. Amari Cooper
  22. Nico Collins
  23. Christian Watson
  24. Jakobi Meyers
  25. Courtland Sutton
  26. Michael Thomas
  27. Tee Higgins
  28. Brandon Aiyuk
  29. DJ Moore
  30. Jahan Dotson
  31. Gabriel Davis
  32. Adam Thielen
  33. Terry McLaurin
  34. Zay Flowers
  35. Tutu Atwell
  36. DJ Chark
  37. Garrett Wilson
  38. George Pickens
  39. Drake London
  40. Jahan Dotson
  41. DeAndre Hopkins
  42. Josh Reynolds
  43. Zay Jones
  44. Tank Dell
  45. Jordan Addison
  46. Romeo Doubs
  47. Jerry Jeudy
  48. Elijah Moore
  49. Josh Palmer
  50. Marquise Brown
  51. Robert Woods
  52. Rashid Shaheed
  53. Marvin Mims
  54. Calvin Austin
  55. DeVante Parker
  56. Josh Downs
  57. Jayden Reed
  58. Brandin Cooks
  59. Kendrick Bourne
  60. Jauan Jennings
  61. Christian Kirk
  62. Rashee Rice
  63. Quentin Johnson
  64. Darius Slayton
  65. Justin Watson
  66. Skyy Moore
  67. KJ Osborn
  68. Chase Claypool
  69. Allen Lazard
  70. Wan’Dale Robinson
  71. Curtis Samuel
  72. Mack Hollins
  73. River Cracraft
  74. Darnell Mooney
  75. Terrance Marshall
  76. Nelson Agholor
  77. Tyler Boyd
  78. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  79. Kadarius Toney
  80. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  81. Allen Robinson II
  82. Michael Wilson
  83. Rashod Bateman
  84. Kalif Raymond
  85. Isaiah Hodgins
  86. Jalin Hyatt
  87. Van Jefferson
  88. Alec Pierce
  89. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  90. Ju-Ju Smith Schuster
  91. Parris Campbell
  92. Hunter Renfrow
  93. Treylon Burks
  94. Michael Gallup
  95. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  96. DeAndre Carter
  97. Dyami Brown
  98. Demario Douglas
  99. Deonte Harty
  100. Randall Cobb
  101. Rondale Moore
  102. Marvin Jones
  103. Byron Pringle
  104. Mecole Hardman

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

