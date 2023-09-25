 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 4 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 4 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Pat Mayo recaps Week 3 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Chris Meaney going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 4 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer French Fries made on air.

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 4 TE Rankings (PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. TJ Hockenson
  3. George Kittle
  4. Mark Andrews
  5. Darren Waller
  6. Evan Engram
  7. Sam LaPorta
  8. Hunter Henry
  9. Dallas Goedert
  10. Pat Freiermuth
  11. Zach Ertz
  12. David Njoku
  13. Kyle Pitts
  14. Gerald Everett
  15. Cade Otton
  16. Cole Turner
  17. Juwan Johnson
  18. Jake Ferguson
  19. Hayden Hurst
  20. Noah Fant
  21. Luke Musgrave
  22. Tyler Higbee
  23. Kylen Granson
  24. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  25. Dalton Kincaid
  26. Adam Trautman
  27. Dawson Knox
  28. Donald Parham
  29. Dalton Schultz
  30. Durham Smythe
  31. Tyler Conklin
  32. Cole Kmet
  33. John Bates
  34. Isaiah Likely
  35. Jonnu Smith
  36. Drew Sample
  37. Mike Gesicki
  38. Noah Grey
  39. Taysom Hill
  40. Josh Oliver
  41. Trey McBride
  42. Michael Mayer

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 4 DST Rankings

  1. SF
  2. PHI
  3. KC
  4. DAL
  5. LAC
  6. NO
  7. IND
  8. CLE
  9. TB
  10. JAX
  11. PIT
  12. SEA
  13. LAR
  14. GB
  15. BAL
  16. DET
  17. CIN
  18. NE
  19. DEN

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

