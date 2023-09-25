 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Week 4 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 4 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 3 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Chris Meaney going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 4 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer French Fries made on air.

Week 4 Injury Report, Team Notes, Recap

Week 4 — W3 Recap | W4 Spreads | Spread Picks/Survivor | Team Notes

Week 4 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

GET LINK TO WEEK 4 RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS LEAGUE

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 4 QB Rankings

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

  1. Josh Allen
  2. Tua Tagovailoa
  3. Jalen Hurts
  4. Justin Herbert
  5. Lamar Jackson
  6. Patrick Mahomes
  7. Brock Purdy
  8. Daniel Jones
  9. Geno Smith
  10. Justin Fields
  11. Trevor Lawrence
  12. Anthony Richardson
  13. Kirk Cousins
  14. Jared Goff
  15. CJ Stroud
  16. Andy Dalton
  17. Kenny Pickett
  18. Matthew Stafford
  19. Russell Wilson
  20. Deshaun Watson
  21. Dak Prescott
  22. Jordan Love
  23. Aidan O’Connell
  24. Sam Howell
  25. Josh Dobbs
  26. Jameis Winston
  27. Joe Burrow
  28. Baker Mayfield
  29. Ryan Tannehill
  30. Mac Jones
  31. Desmond Ridder
  32. Zach Wilson

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Network