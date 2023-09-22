Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 3

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 2 main slate on DraftKings.

Quarterback

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers, $5,700 — This is a better matchup than I think people realize. First, Bryce Young ($5,200) is looking like he’s missing this game. That means Andy Dalton ($4,900) will be under center. That could be a good thing for this Panthers offense, as Young was averaging just 4.2 YPA and an aDOT of 7.3. It’s also looking as if the Seahawks' top corner, Tariq Woolen, could miss this game as well. So, while that’s all good on the Panthers side, what would that mean for the Seahawks? Well, it could help prevent this game from getting out of hand and having Smith continue to throw. They’re already throwing at a high rate, doing so 61% of the time but Dalton oddly enough could keep this game closer than if Young was starting.

Smith will be in a great spot himself. While we await word on whether DK Metcalf ($6,900) will be active or not, Smith has been so good when working with a clean pocket. On the season, he has an 82% completion rate, a 91% adjusted completion percentage, and a 7.8 YPA. The Panthers will be without their best corner, Jaycee Horn, who is on IR with a hamstring injury. I think we have a legitimate spot where Smith can really put up some yards and at $5,700, could be one of the best values on the board.

Other Option – Jordan Love vs. NO

Running Back

Gus Edwards, Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts, $5,300 — As I write this Friday morning, I admittedly don’t love the value options at running back. Maybe something will open up Friday afternoon but as of now, I do like Edwards. He’s been splitting the carries with Justice Hill ($4,800) and it looks to be staying that way with JK Dobbins out for the year. However, Hill is dealing with turf toe and is not a guarantee to play this weekend. If that were the case, Edwards would be in line for a huge workload. Edwards has been very efficient when taking the ball, averaging 5.3 YPC on 18 attempts. Hill has been taking most of the red zone carries but again, should he miss, it would be Edwards’ game to handle. The Colts run defense hasn’t faced a run-first team yet, as both the Jaguars and Texans are passing at least 60% of the time.

Other Options – Javonte Williams at MIA

Wide Receiver

Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys, $4,900 — Brown wasn’t really on my radar until the unfortunate news that Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs would be out for the season. In what would have been a very tough matchup in coverage has now softened quite a bit. Now, Brown should see the majority of his coverage against CB DaRon Bland. The fifth-round corner in his sophomore season has allowed a 72.5% reception rate on 91 targets with an average of 9.7 YPR since joining the league last season. Even with some poor quarterback play, Brown is averaging 7.5 targets and a 9.5 aDOT through two games. At $4,900, this is a much more enticing price point with Diggs sidelined.

Other Options – Josh Reynolds vs. ATL

Tight End

Adam Trautman, Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins $3,000 – Trautman was getting hyped up last week after TE1 Greg Dulcich was placed on IR. Trutman then responded by failing to secure his only target and posting a big fat zero in Week 2. With that in mind, people will be hesitant to throw him back into lineups in Week 3. Not me though, as he’s in a great matchup against the Dolphins. Tight ends have enjoyed playing against this Fins defense, as they’ve allowed an average of 20.5 DKFP to the position with 16 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

Other Options – Dalton Kincaid at WAS

