Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 3

Week 2 brought another crazy slate of games. It also brought a slew of injuries, particularly at the running back position. As we try to make sense of it all for DFS purposes, let’s highlight some quarterback-wide receiver stacks that could thrive.

The reasoning behind stacking a quarterback with his wide receiver is that both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup.

4. Lamar Jackson ($8,100)/Zay Flowers ($5,400), Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts

After a quiet Week 1 performance against the Texans, Jackson helped lead the Ravens to a victory over the Bengals in Week 2. He finished with 237 passing yards, two touchdown passes and 54 yards on the ground. Through the first two games, he has already rushed 18 times for 92 yards. One of his top wide receivers has been Flowers, who has been thrust right into a prominent role. He has 15 targets through two games, which he has converted into 13 receptions for 140 yards.

Odell Beckham Jr. ($4,500) was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Bengals because of an ankle injury, but all indications are that he will be able to take the field in Week 3. Still, Flowers is a great option to pair with Jackson. With Stephon Gilmore no longer on the team, the Colts have allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game in the league. This duo could be ranked higher on this list, but the potential for the Ravens to race out to a big lead early and not need to throw much in the second half is a bit of a concern.

3. Tua Tagovailoa ($7,000)/Tyreek Hill ($9,000), Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos

The Patriots have plenty of problems on offense, but their defense has the potential to be among the best in the league. They did a good job of limiting Tagovailoa in Week 2, which left him to throw for 249 yards, one touchdown and one interception. They limited Hill to five receptions and 40 yards on nine targets, but he did somewhat salvage his stat line by also recording a touchdown.

Heading into Week 3, Tagovailoa could be without Jaylen Waddle ($7,500), who is currently in the concussion protocol. Even if Waddle does play, this has the potential to be an excellent matchup for Tagovailoa and Hill. Last week, the Broncos allowed Sam Howell to throw for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Jimmy Garoppolo also registered two passing touchdowns against them in Week 1.

2. Justin Herbert ($7,500)/Keenan Allen ($7,600), Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

Herbert and Allen are going to be included in this list more often than not. The duo played well again in Week 2, despite the Chargers losing to the Titans. Herbert threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Allen. In addition to his two scores, Allen caught eight of 10 targets for 111 yards.

One of the reasons why Allen was so busy in Week 2 was that Austin Ekeler ($8,500, ankle) was sidelined. Ekeler’s status isn’t known yet for Week 3, but even if he does play, expect the Chargers to throw a lot to try and keep up with the Vikings’ offense. That leaves both Herbert and Allen with high floors.

1. Kirk Cousins ($6,900)/Justin Jefferson ($9,300), Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Cousins has put up monster numbers, despite the Vikings starting off the season 0-2. In Week 1, he threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns against the Buccaneers. Last week, he put up 364 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Eagles. The main beneficiary of Cousins’ production has been Jefferson, who already has 20 receptions for 309 yards. If there is a negative, it’s that Jefferson has yet to find his way into the end zone.

The reason Cousins and Jefferson check in as the top duo of the week is that the Chargers’ defense has been dreadful. They have allowed the most passing yards per game in the league. Facing the underwhelming Titans’ offense in Week 2, they allowed Ryan Tannehill to complete 20 of 24 pass attempts for 246 yards and a touchdown. The week prior, he had no touchdowns and threw three interceptions against the Saints. Neither Cousins nor Jefferson come with cheap salaries, but they are still excellent targets for DFS.

