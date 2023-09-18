2023 Week 3 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 3 in the NFL with Tim Anderson going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 3 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Mini Pizzas made on air.

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 3 TE Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

Travis Kelce TJ Hockenson Mark Andrews Darren Waller Hunter Henry Evan Engram Dallas Goedert George Kittle Pat Freiermuth Zach Ertz David Njoku Sam LaPorta Hayden Hurst Juwan Johnson Chigoziem Okonkwo Tyler Higbee Kylen Granson Dalton Kincaid Kyle Pitts John Bates Cade Otton Jake Ferguson Adam Trautman Dawson Knox Luke Musgrave Dalton Schultz Durham Smythe Tyler Conklin Donald Parham Cole Kmet Isaiah Likely Mike Gesicki Gerald Everett Noah Grey Irv Smith Taysom Hill Josh Oliver Trey McBride Noah Fant Michael Mayer

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 3 DST Rankings

SF PHI DAL NE KC NYJ CLE JAX MIA BUF SEA NO PIT TEN

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

