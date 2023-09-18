 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 3 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 3 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 3 in the NFL with Tim Anderson going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 3 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Mini Pizzas made on air.

Week 3 Recap, Team Notes, Injuries

NFL PICKS — Week 2 Recap | Week 3 Spreads | Spread Picks & Survivor | Best Bets

Week 3 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

GET LINK TO WEEK 3 RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS LEAGUE

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 3 TE Rankings (PPR)

Week 3 Projections, Game Simulations, Tiers & Tools

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. TJ Hockenson
  3. Mark Andrews
  4. Darren Waller
  5. Hunter Henry
  6. Evan Engram
  7. Dallas Goedert
  8. George Kittle
  9. Pat Freiermuth
  10. Zach Ertz
  11. David Njoku
  12. Sam LaPorta
  13. Hayden Hurst
  14. Juwan Johnson
  15. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  16. Tyler Higbee
  17. Kylen Granson
  18. Dalton Kincaid
  19. Kyle Pitts
  20. John Bates
  21. Cade Otton
  22. Jake Ferguson
  23. Adam Trautman
  24. Dawson Knox
  25. Luke Musgrave
  26. Dalton Schultz
  27. Durham Smythe
  28. Tyler Conklin
  29. Donald Parham
  30. Cole Kmet
  31. Isaiah Likely
  32. Mike Gesicki
  33. Gerald Everett
  34. Noah Grey
  35. Irv Smith
  36. Taysom Hill
  37. Josh Oliver
  38. Trey McBride
  39. Noah Fant
  40. Michael Mayer

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 3 DST Rankings

  1. SF
  2. PHI
  3. DAL
  4. NE
  5. KC
  6. NYJ
  7. CLE
  8. JAX
  9. MIA
  10. BUF
  11. SEA
  12. NO
  13. PIT
  14. TEN

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

