 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Week 3 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 3 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Syndication: The Enquirer Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pat Mayo recaps Week 3 in the NFL with Tim Anderson going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 3 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Mini Pizzas made on air.

Week 3 Recap, Team Notes, Injuries

NFL PICKS — Week 2 Recap | Week 3 Spreads | Spread Picks & Survivor | Best Bets

Week 3 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

GET LINK TO WEEK 3 RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS LEAGUE

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 3 QB Rankings

Week 3 Projections, Game Simulations, Tiers & Tools

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

  1. Lamar Jackson
  2. Josh Allen
  3. Jalen Hurts
  4. Tua Tagovailoa
  5. Patrick Mahomes
  6. Justin Fields
  7. Justin Herbert
  8. Kirk Cousins
  9. Trevor Lawrence
  10. Anthony Richardson
  11. Brock Purdy
  12. Jared Goff
  13. Dak Prescott
  14. Geno Smith
  15. Deshaun Watson
  16. Joe Burrow
  17. Daniel Jones
  18. Matthew Stafford
  19. Kenny Pickett
  20. Sam Howell
  21. CJ Stroud
  22. Derek Carr
  23. Jordan Love
  24. Russell Wilson
  25. Jimmy Garoppolo
  26. Baker Mayfield
  27. Joshua Dobbs
  28. Mac Jones
  29. Bryce Young
  30. Desmond Ridder
  31. Ryan Tannehill
  32. Zach Wilson

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Network