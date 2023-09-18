 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 3 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 3 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 3 in the NFL with Tim Anderson going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 3 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Mini Pizzas made on air.

Week 3 Recap, Team Notes, Injuries

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 3 WR Rankings (PPR)

Week 3 Projections, Game Simulations, Tiers & Tools

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

  1. Justin Jefferson
  2. Tyreek Hill
  3. Stefon Diggs
  4. Davante Adams
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  6. DeVonta Smith
  7. CeeDee Lamb
  8. Chris Olave
  9. Ja’Marr Chase
  10. Keenan Allen
  11. Calvin Ridley
  12. A.J. Brown
  13. Jaylen Waddle
  14. Puka Nacua
  15. Mike Evans
  16. DK Metcalf
  17. Mike Williams
  18. Tee Higgins
  19. Brandon Aiyuk
  20. Deebo Samuel
  21. Chris Godwin
  22. Tyler Lockett
  23. Michael Pittman
  24. Nico Collins
  25. Garrett Wilson
  26. Christian Watson
  27. George Pickens
  28. DJ Moore
  29. Michael Thomas
  30. DeAndre Hopkins
  31. Amari Cooper
  32. Jahan Dotson
  33. Josh Reynolds
  34. Terry McLaurin
  35. Kendrick Bourne
  36. Tutu Atwell
  37. Zay Jones
  38. Jerry Jeudy
  39. Gabriel Davis
  40. Jakobi Meyers
  41. Drake London
  42. Robert Woods
  43. DeVante Parker
  44. Josh Downs
  45. Tank Dell
  46. Marquise Brown
  47. Courtland Sutton
  48. Skyy Moore
  49. Jayden Reed
  50. Brandin Cooks
  51. Rashid Shaheed
  52. Jordan Addison
  53. Romeo Doubs
  54. Chase Claypool
  55. Zay Flowers
  56. Allen Lazard
  57. Christian Kirk
  58. Parris Campbell
  59. Darius Slayton
  60. River Cracraft
  61. Justin Watson
  62. Nelson Agholor
  63. Elijah Moore
  64. Tyler Boyd
  65. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  66. Kadarius Toney
  67. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  68. Allen Robinson II
  69. Rashod Bateman
  70. Isaiah Hodgins
  71. Marvin Mims
  72. Jalin Hyatt
  73. Curtis Samuel
  74. Mack Hollins
  75. Van Jefferson
  76. Rashee Rice
  77. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  78. Ju-Ju Smith Schuster
  79. Michael Wilson
  80. Hunter Renfrow
  81. Treylon Burks
  82. Michael Gallup
  83. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  84. KJ Osborn
  85. Adam Thielen
  86. Quentin Johnson
  87. DeAndre Carter
  88. Alec Pierce
  89. Dyami Brown
  90. Demario Douglas
  91. Johnathan Mingo
  92. Deonte Harty
  93. Randall Cobb
  94. Rondale Moore
  95. Kalif Raymond
  96. Marvin Jones
  97. Byron Pringle
  98. Josh Palmer
  99. Calvin Austin
  100. Mecole Hardman

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

