2023 Week 3 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 3 in the NFL with Tim Anderson going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 3 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Mini Pizzas made on air.

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 3 WR Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

Justin Jefferson Tyreek Hill Stefon Diggs Davante Adams Amon-Ra St. Brown DeVonta Smith CeeDee Lamb Chris Olave Ja’Marr Chase Keenan Allen Calvin Ridley A.J. Brown Jaylen Waddle Puka Nacua Mike Evans DK Metcalf Mike Williams Tee Higgins Brandon Aiyuk Deebo Samuel Chris Godwin Tyler Lockett Michael Pittman Nico Collins Garrett Wilson Christian Watson George Pickens DJ Moore Michael Thomas DeAndre Hopkins Amari Cooper Jahan Dotson Josh Reynolds Terry McLaurin Kendrick Bourne Tutu Atwell Zay Jones Jerry Jeudy Gabriel Davis Jakobi Meyers Drake London Robert Woods DeVante Parker Josh Downs Tank Dell Marquise Brown Courtland Sutton Skyy Moore Jayden Reed Brandin Cooks Rashid Shaheed Jordan Addison Romeo Doubs Chase Claypool Zay Flowers Allen Lazard Christian Kirk Parris Campbell Darius Slayton River Cracraft Justin Watson Nelson Agholor Elijah Moore Tyler Boyd Jaxon Smith-Njigba Kadarius Toney Marquez Valdes-Scantling Allen Robinson II Rashod Bateman Isaiah Hodgins Marvin Mims Jalin Hyatt Curtis Samuel Mack Hollins Van Jefferson Rashee Rice Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Ju-Ju Smith Schuster Michael Wilson Hunter Renfrow Treylon Burks Michael Gallup Donovan Peoples-Jones KJ Osborn Adam Thielen Quentin Johnson DeAndre Carter Alec Pierce Dyami Brown Demario Douglas Johnathan Mingo Deonte Harty Randall Cobb Rondale Moore Kalif Raymond Marvin Jones Byron Pringle Josh Palmer Calvin Austin Mecole Hardman

