2023 Week 3 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 3 in the NFL with Tim Anderson going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 3 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Mini Pizzas made on air.

NFL PICKS — Week 2 Recap | Week 3 Spreads | Spread Picks & Survivor | Best Bets

Week 3 Rankings — Injury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 3 RB Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

Christian McCaffrey Bijan Robinson Tony Pollard Austin Ekeler Nick Chubb Brian Robinson Derrick Henry Kenneth Walker Alexander Mattison Raheem Mostert Joe Mixon Rhamondre Stevenson Travis Etienne Josh Jacobs James Cook James Conner Rachaad White Kyren Williams Aaron Jones Isiah Pacheco Zack Moss Javonte Williams Jahmyr Gibbs Gus Edwards Matt Breida D’Andre Swift Miles Sanders Najee Harris Craig Reynolds Kenneth Gainwell Dameon Pierce Breece Hall Jamaal Williams Khalil Herbert Tyler Allgeier Jaylen Warren Jerick McKinnon AJ Dillon Josh Kelley Dalvin Cook Justice Hill Antonio Gibson Samaje Perine Kendre Miller Ezekiel Elliott Zach Charbonnet Deon Jackson Roschon Johnson Damien Harris Tyjae Spears Isaiah Spiller Treyveon Williams Elijah Mitchell Jerome Ford De’Von Achane Tank Bigsby DeeJay Dallas Sean Tucker Salvon Ahmed Ty Chandler Chase Brown Rashaad Penny Boston Scott Devin Singletary Rico Dowdle Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chuba Hubbard Zamir White Patrick Taylor Cam Akers D’Onta Foreman

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

