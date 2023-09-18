 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 3 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 3 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 3 in the NFL with Tim Anderson going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 3 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Mini Pizzas made on air.

Week 3 Recap, Team Notes, Injuries

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 3 RB Rankings (PPR)

Week 3 Projections, Game Simulations, Tiers & Tools

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Bijan Robinson
  3. Tony Pollard
  4. Austin Ekeler
  5. Nick Chubb
  6. Brian Robinson
  7. Derrick Henry
  8. Kenneth Walker
  9. Alexander Mattison
  10. Raheem Mostert
  11. Joe Mixon
  12. Rhamondre Stevenson
  13. Travis Etienne
  14. Josh Jacobs
  15. James Cook
  16. James Conner
  17. Rachaad White
  18. Kyren Williams
  19. Aaron Jones
  20. Isiah Pacheco
  21. Zack Moss
  22. Javonte Williams
  23. Jahmyr Gibbs
  24. Gus Edwards
  25. Matt Breida
  26. D’Andre Swift
  27. Miles Sanders
  28. Najee Harris
  29. Craig Reynolds
  30. Kenneth Gainwell
  31. Dameon Pierce
  32. Breece Hall
  33. Jamaal Williams
  34. Khalil Herbert
  35. Tyler Allgeier
  36. Jaylen Warren
  37. Jerick McKinnon
  38. AJ Dillon
  39. Josh Kelley
  40. Dalvin Cook
  41. Justice Hill
  42. Antonio Gibson
  43. Samaje Perine
  44. Kendre Miller
  45. Ezekiel Elliott
  46. Zach Charbonnet
  47. Deon Jackson
  48. Roschon Johnson
  49. Damien Harris
  50. Tyjae Spears
  51. Isaiah Spiller
  52. Treyveon Williams
  53. Elijah Mitchell
  54. Jerome Ford
  55. De’Von Achane
  56. Tank Bigsby
  57. DeeJay Dallas
  58. Sean Tucker
  59. Salvon Ahmed
  60. Ty Chandler
  61. Chase Brown
  62. Rashaad Penny
  63. Boston Scott
  64. Devin Singletary
  65. Rico Dowdle
  66. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  67. Chuba Hubbard
  68. Zamir White
  69. Patrick Taylor
  70. Cam Akers
  71. D’Onta Foreman

