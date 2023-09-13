Fantasy Football Picks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Targets, Values for Week 2

We thought we knew. Spending hundreds of hours mining through data as if on a treasure quest in Peru. The answers came through, enabling us to see which teams would be true. But with a new season anew. Many of our hearts were split into two, as the gods mocked us with the multiple curveballs they threw. Reminding us that we are but ants in this fantasy cosmos, with nary a clue. But now Week Two is upon us, and there is much to discuss. Because the natural impulse is to fill up the Binks Trucks for what our eyes witnessed just once. Is that something we can trust? The ones who have the guts and adjust may be the ones who are thrust into the land of victory laps and struts.

On DraftKings Sportsbook, there are five games with a total of at least 45 points: LVR/BUF (46.5), KC/JAX (51), SEA/DET (47.5), BAL/CIN (46.5) and LAC/TEN (45.5). Three games have a total below 40: IND/HOU (39.5), NYJ/DAL (39) and WAS/DEN (38.5. There is no double-digit favorite but DAL is -9 against the visiting NYJ. Five games are within a field goal: KC -3 over JAX, LAC -3 over TEN, GB -2 over ATL, TB -3 over CHI and IND -1 over HOU. JAX, TEN, ATL, HOU, LAR and ARI are home dogs.

These are my early thoughts, but much of my lineup construction will depend on projected ownership numbers at the end of the week. That said, here are my studs and values for Sunday’s main DraftKings fantasy football slate.

Quarterback

Stud

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks, $6,200 — I’m not crazy about the high-priced options at the position this week, so here we are. Goff was solid, yet unspectacular, in Week 1, going 22-for-35 for 253 yards and a touchdown. Week 1 is always tough to gauge, though, because teams have had all offseason to prepare. That said, I do like the matchup this week.

Seattle got torched by Matthew Stafford ($5,600) and the Rams in Week 1. Now, those teams are intimately familiar with each other, but the Seahawks were at home. The most concerning thing, though, was that they were only able to post a 7.7% pressure rate against an offensive line that was rated 28th heading into the season. The Lions were ranked fifth-best. Goff also has an extensive history playing against the Seattle defensive scheme due to his five years leading the Rams, so it wouldn’t surprise if he’s able to slice and dice as Stafford did.

This game has a healthy O/U of 47.5 and will be played in a dome. While the Seahawks offense laid an egg last week, there is still a ton of talent on that side of the ball and it wouldn’t surprise me if they bounce back in a big way. If so, then this game has a chance of becoming a back-and-forth affair.

Other Options – Josh Allen ($7,900), Justin Herbert ($7,000)

Value

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, $5,700 — In seven regular season games since Purdy has been THE guy, all he’s done is throw for 1,528 yards, complete 67.89% of his passes, rack up 15 touchdowns and have three interceptions. Pretty, pretty good. Last week, he went into Pittsburgh and turned that defense into Swiss cheese, going 19-for-29 for 220 yards and two touchdowns. The Steelers’ defense had a 55.9% pressure rate in that one, yet Purdy remained unfazed. What is most encouraging about last week’s game is that Kyle Shanahan completely trusts Purdy and remained aggressive despite having the game in control early on. Shanahan has owned Sean McVay throughout his career and it wouldn’t surprise if he remained aggressive throughout this one as well.

Other Options – Daniel Jones ($6,000), Geno Smith ($5,900), Ryan Tannehill ($5,000)

Running Back

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, $8,900 — Elijah who? All offseason, Elijah Mitchell ($4,600) was thought to be a thorn in the side of McCaffrey’s fantasy value. And it made sense because McCaffrey saw seven fewer opportunities, 50 fewer total yards and 0.7 touchdowns with Mitchell in the mix. Was it because McCaffrey was a midseason addition? Was it because Kyle Shanahan had doubts? I have no clue but it seems like Shanahan has come to his senses and realized that McCaffrey is really good at this football thing and that it’s probably a good idea to have him on the field as much as possible. In Week 1, McCaffrey saw an 85% snap share, which he turned into 152 rushing yards, a touchdown and three receptions for 17 yards. Outside of injury, I don’t see why the usage would change. The 49ers have one of the best offenses in football now, as Purdy looks to be the real deal, so there should be opportunities galore for McCaffrey.

Other Options – James Cook ($6,100), James Conner ($6,200), Derrick Henry ($7,400), Saquon Barkley ($8,000)

Value

Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions, $5,800 – Walker looked good in Week 1, rushing 12 times for 64 yards. Unfortunately, Geno Smith ($5,900) and the rest of the Seahawks offense did not. I do like Seattle to bounce back, though. as they won’t be playing a division rival and this game will be on the Detroit fast track with the possibility of it becoming an up-and-down affair. Walker garnered a 63% snap share of the backfield in Week 1 but dominated the targets in the passing game with five of six.

Other Options – Tyjae Spears ($4,600), Joshua Kelley ($5,000), Rachaad White ($5,500)

Wide Receiver

Stud

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks, $7,800 — Yeah, I guess I really like this game, huh? I am writing this on Wednesday, so a lot can happen before now and on the weekend. Outside of Kenneth Walker III ($5,800), projected ownership looks to be low or palatable for most of the other players. I do think this game has a chance to be one of the higher-scoring affairs on the slate, which only increases my googly eyes for St. Brown. He is the blankie for Jared Goff ($6,200) and should feast in the underbelly of the Cover-3 that Seattle employs. Did you see what Puka Nacua ($4,900) did to this defense last week?

Those are the same areas of the field where St. Brown thrives. Back in Week 17 of the 2021 season, St. Brown caught eight of 11 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Most will flock to Calvin Ridley ($7,200), thinking that the game environment against the Chiefs will be a more robust one. I get it, but I think this SEA/DET game has a better chance of shooting out.

Other Options – Mike Evans ($6,200), DeAndre Hopkins ($6,700), DK Metcalf ($7,000), Calvin Ridley ($7,200), Stefon Diggs ($8,000)

Value

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers, $3,300 – This is another game that I think has a chance of exceeding expectations. The O/U currently sits at 45.5. Both teams disappointed offensively in Week 1, but it wouldn’t shock me if both channel their inner Stella and get their groove back. In Week 1, both of these defenses allowed the most yards per pass attempt at 10.4 and 9.2. While the weakness of the Chargers defense has historically been in the run game, which could mean that this is a Derrick Henry ($7,400) game, if both offenses do end up clicking, there should still remain opportunities in the passing game. In Week 1, Hopkins predictably led the team with 13 targets, but it was Westbrook-Ikhine in second with seven. Treylon Burks ($4,500) should see an uptick from the three he saw, but where Westbrook-Ikhine is priced, along with the potential game environment makes him a viable value candidate.

Other Options – Robert Woods ($4,600), Nico Collins ($4,800), Jahan Dotson ($4,900), Puka Nacua ($4,900), Zay Flowers ($5,000), Deebo Samuel ($5,600), Mike Williams ($5,700), Brandon Aiyuk ($5,800)

Tight End

Stud

Darren Waller, New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals, $5,500 – The Giants were the laughingstock of the football world in Week 1, and rightfully so, as they got thoroughly embarrassed and dominated. That said, we should be more about singing the praises of the Dallas Cowboys. Their defense is a menace and stifled any oxygen for the Giants offense to breathe. In Week 2, though, New York gets to face off against the Arizona Cardinals, who managed a 17.9% pressure rate against the Washinton Commanders. For perspective, the Cowboys had a 38.6% pressure rate. Arizona has historically had trouble guarding the tight end position, and Waller is the defacto number one receiver for the Giants. He should get peppered with targets in this one and feast.

Other Options – Tyler Higbee ($4,600), Evan Engram ($4,800), George Kittle ($5,300), Travis Kelce ($7,600)

Value

Donald Parham Jr., Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans, $2,900 – Parham garnered only 49% of the tight end snaps in Week 1, but he tied Gerald Everett ($4,100) with three targets. More importantly, he received the only two red zone looks. Parham is a mountain of a man at 6-foot-8 and 238 pounds. He will likely get the high-value targets in what could be a sneaky good offensive environment.

Other Options – Adam Trautman ($3,000), Kylen Grandon ($3,000), Logan Thomas ($3,100), Dalton Kincaid ($3,300), Sam LaPorta ($3,900)

Defense/Special Teams

Stud

Cowboys D/ST vs. New York Jets, $4,000 – Uh, did you see what this defense did to the Giants in Week 1? Two interceptions, one fumble, seven sacks and two touchdowns while holding New York to 171 yards of total offense. 37 DKFP! Now they get to play Zach Wilson ($4,900). There is a non-zero chance that Wilson doesn’t attempt a pass in this game, though, so that could limit any upside.

Other Options – Buccaneers D/ST ($3,200), Texans D/ST ($3,600), Broncos D/ST ($3,900), 49ers D/ST ($4,100)

Value

Cardinals D/ST vs. New York Giants, $2,600 – Did you see the Giants offense in Week 1? I do expect them to bounce back and perform much better this week. That said, you never know if Daniel Jones ($6,000) has PTSD after last week’s drubbing. A strip-sack fumble. A punt return for a touchdown. You just never know, so why not in Arizona?

Other Options – Bears D/ST ($2,800), Lions D/ST ($3,000)

