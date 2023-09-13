Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 2

With bye weeks yet to hit the NFL schedule, we still have a bevy of options to choose from in DFS. Let’s dive into some quarterback-wide receiver stacks that could prove to be profitable.

The reasoning behind stacking a quarterback with his wide receiver is that both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup.

4. C.J. Stroud ($5,200)/ Nico Collins ($4,800), Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Stroud began his NFL career with a difficult matchup against the Ravens. He did not have a great stat line, throwing for 242 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions. He did have 20 rushing yards, but he also lost a fumble. The Texans certainly didn’t take a cautious approach with their rookie, leaving him to finish with 44 pass attempts.

One of Stroud’s favorite targets was Collins, who he looked to 11 times. That enabled Collins to finish with six receptions for 80 yards. The Colts have a bad secondary and it showed against the Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley picking them apart. The duo of Stroud and Collins might not carry that same kind of high upside, but at their cheap salaries, they could be worth the risk in tournament play.

3. Jared Goff ($6,200)/Amon-Ra St. Brown ($7,800), Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

Goff helped the Lions pull off an upset over the Chiefs in Week 1. His overall stat line wasn’t exactly eye-popping, though, as he finished with 253 passing yards and one touchdown. St. Brown was the recipient of that touchdown, which has him off to a fast start after he recorded just six touchdowns last season. He also finished with six receptions for 71 yards on eight targets.

The Seahawks avoided Cooper Kupp (hamstring) in Week 1, but they still got torched through the air by the Rams. Matthew Stafford threw for 334 yards, with Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua both finishing with over 100 receiving yards. If those two did that much damage against them, they could really be in trouble against St. Brown, who has quickly become one of the best wide receivers in the league.

This duo was on this list last week and they came through against the Colts. Lawrence finished with 241 passing yards, two touchdowns, an interception and 21 rushing yards. Ridley didn’t show any rust in his first game since 2021, catching eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted 11 times, immediately showing a great connection with Lawrence.

The Chiefs allowed the sixth-most passing yards in Week 1. Their offense took a hit with Travis Kelce ($7,600, knee) out, but if he can return Week 2, the Chiefs could score in bunches. In what could end up being a shootout, Lawrence and Ridley could be very busy.

1. Justin Herbert ($7,000)/Keenan Allen ($7,100), Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Despite the Chargers scoring 34 points against the Dolphins in Week 1, Herbert didn’t have the best of stat lines. He threw for just 228 yards and one touchdown, although he did add 18 yards and another touchdown on the ground. The Chargers did a lot of damage in the running game with Austin Ekeler ($8,700) and Joshua Kelley ($5,000) combing for 208 rushing yards. Still, Allen was targeted nine times, which he turned into six catches for 76 yards.

Heading into this game against the Titans, Ekeler is dealing with an ankle injury that has his status in doubt. If he can’t play, the Chargers could rely even more on Herbert and Allen. It’s already a great matchup for the duo, given that the Titans allowed the most passing yards per game in the league last season. They followed that up by allowing the fifth-most passing yards in Week 1 this year. Even if Ekeler does play, there’s no reason to shy away from Herbert and Allen.

