 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Week 2 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 2 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Super Bowl LVII-Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 1 in the NFL with Tim Anderson & Garion Thorne going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 2 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Mozzarella Sticks made on air.

Week 1 Injuries, Team Notes, Prize Giveaway

NFL PICKS — W1 Recap | W2 Betting Lines | Best Bets | Week 2 Spread Picks

Week 2 RankingsWaiver Wire | Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

GET LINK TO WEEK 2 RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS LEAGUE

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 2 TE Rankings (PPR)

Week 2 Projections, Game Simulations, Tiers & Tools

  1. TJ Hockenson
  2. Darren Waller
  3. Dallas Goedert
  4. George Kittle
  5. Even Engram
  6. Hunter Henry
  7. Pat Freiermuth
  8. Tyler Higbee
  9. Hayden Hurst
  10. Zach Ertz
  11. Isaiah Likely
  12. Juwan Johnson
  13. Kyle Pitts
  14. Sam LaPorta
  15. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  16. Jake Ferguson
  17. Adam Trautman
  18. Kylen Granson
  19. Luke Musgrave
  20. Logan Thomas
  21. Dalton Schultz
  22. David Njoku
  23. Donald Parham
  24. Cole Kmet
  25. Mike Gesicki
  26. Gerald Everett
  27. Noah Grey
  28. Dalton Kincaid
  29. Irv Smith
  30. Durham Smythe
  31. Cade Otton
  32. Taysom Hill
  33. Josh Oliver
  34. Trey McBride
  35. Greg Dulcich
  36. Noah Fant
  37. Michael Mayer
  38. Dawson Knox

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 2 DST Rankings

  1. PHI
  2. DAL
  3. SF
  4. NO
  5. CLE
  6. BUF
  7. LAC
  8. TB
  9. ARZ
  10. DEN
  11. NYG
  12. PIT
  13. WAS
  14. DET
  15. NE
  16. IND
  17. MIA

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Network