2023 Week 2 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 2 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 1 in the NFL with Tim Anderson & Garion Thorne going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 2 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Mozzarella Sticks made on air.

Week 1 Injuries, Team Notes, Prize Giveaway

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 2 QB Rankings

Week 2 Projections, Game Simulations, Tiers & Tools

  1. Jalen Hurts
  2. Josh Allen
  3. Lamar Jackson
  4. Patrick Mahomes
  5. Justin Herbert
  6. Justin Fields
  7. Trevor Lawrence
  8. Anthony Richardson
  9. Tua Tagovailoa
  10. Joe Burrow
  11. Daniel Jones
  12. Jared Goff
  13. DeShaun Watson
  14. Geno Smith
  15. Brock Purdy
  16. Dak Prescott
  17. Kirk Cousins
  18. Derek Carr
  19. Jordan Love
  20. Jimmy Garoppolo
  21. Aaron Rodgers
  22. Matthew Stafford
  23. Sam Howell
  24. Russell Wilson
  25. Baker Mayfield
  26. Kenny Pickett
  27. Mac Jones
  28. Bryce Young
  29. Josh Dobbs
  30. Ryan Tannehill
  31. CJ Stroud
  32. Desmond Ridder

