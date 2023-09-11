2023 Week 2 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 1 in the NFL with Tim Anderson & Garion Thorne going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 2 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Mozzarella Sticks made on air.

NFL PICKS — W1 Recap | W2 Betting Lines | Best Bets | Week 2 Spread Picks

Week 2 Rankings — Waiver Wire | Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 2 WR Rankings (PPR)

Justin Jefferson Tyreek Hill Davante Adams Ja’Marr Chase Amon-Ra St. Brown CeeDee Lamb Stefon Diggs Chris Olave A.J. Brown Garrett Wilson DeVonta Smith Calvin Ridley DK Metcalf Jaylen Waddle Brandon Aiyuk Chris Godwin Keenan Allen DeAndre Hopkins Tee Higgins Mike Evans Amari Cooper Zay Flowers Deebo Samuel Puka Nacua George Pickens Mike Williams Michael Thomas Michael Pittman Zay Jones Jahan Dotson Jerry Jeudy Romeo Doubs Nico Collins Tyler Lockett Terry McLaurin Allen Lazard Gabriel Davis DJ Moore Kendrick Bourne Marquise Brown Brandin Cooks Josh Downs Tutu Atwell Josh Reynolds Robert Woods Jordan Addison Christian Kirk Courtland Sutton Drake London Hunter Renfrow Marquez Valdes-Scantling Darnell Mooney Allen Robinson II Rashod Bateman Curtis Samuel Jayden Reed Parris Campbell Elijah Moore Tyler Boyd Rashid Shaheed Van Jefferson Rashee Rice Ju-Ju Smith Schuster River Cracraft Darius Slayton Jaxon Smith-Njigba Kadarius Toney Odell Beckham Jr. Isaiah Hodgins Marvin Mims Jalin Hyatt Michael Wilson Skyy Moore Treylon Burks Michael Gallup Adam Thielen Quentin Johnson DeAndre Carter Alec Pierce Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Dyami Brown Johnathan Mingo Donovan Peoples-Jones KJ Osborn Deonte Hardy Randall Cobb Rondale Moore Kalif Raymond Marvin Jones Tank Dell Mack Hollins Byron Pringle Josh Palmer Calvin Austin Chase Claypool Wan’Dale Robinson Mecole Hardman Tyquan Thornton

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.