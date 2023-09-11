 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 2 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 2 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 1 in the NFL with Tim Anderson & Garion Thorne going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 2 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Mozzarella Sticks made on air.

Week 1 Injuries, Team Notes, Prize Giveaway

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 2 WR Rankings (PPR)

Week 2 Projections, Game Simulations, Tiers & Tools

  1. Justin Jefferson
  2. Tyreek Hill
  3. Davante Adams
  4. Ja’Marr Chase
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  6. CeeDee Lamb
  7. Stefon Diggs
  8. Chris Olave
  9. A.J. Brown
  10. Garrett Wilson
  11. DeVonta Smith
  12. Calvin Ridley
  13. DK Metcalf
  14. Jaylen Waddle
  15. Brandon Aiyuk
  16. Chris Godwin
  17. Keenan Allen
  18. DeAndre Hopkins
  19. Tee Higgins
  20. Mike Evans
  21. Amari Cooper
  22. Zay Flowers
  23. Deebo Samuel
  24. Puka Nacua
  25. George Pickens
  26. Mike Williams
  27. Michael Thomas
  28. Michael Pittman
  29. Zay Jones
  30. Jahan Dotson
  31. Jerry Jeudy
  32. Romeo Doubs
  33. Nico Collins
  34. Tyler Lockett
  35. Terry McLaurin
  36. Allen Lazard
  37. Gabriel Davis
  38. DJ Moore
  39. Kendrick Bourne
  40. Marquise Brown
  41. Brandin Cooks
  42. Josh Downs
  43. Tutu Atwell
  44. Josh Reynolds
  45. Robert Woods
  46. Jordan Addison
  47. Christian Kirk
  48. Courtland Sutton
  49. Drake London
  50. Hunter Renfrow
  51. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  52. Darnell Mooney
  53. Allen Robinson II
  54. Rashod Bateman
  55. Curtis Samuel
  56. Jayden Reed
  57. Parris Campbell
  58. Elijah Moore
  59. Tyler Boyd
  60. Rashid Shaheed
  61. Van Jefferson
  62. Rashee Rice
  63. Ju-Ju Smith Schuster
  64. River Cracraft
  65. Darius Slayton
  66. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  67. Kadarius Toney
  68. Odell Beckham Jr.
  69. Isaiah Hodgins
  70. Marvin Mims
  71. Jalin Hyatt
  72. Michael Wilson
  73. Skyy Moore
  74. Treylon Burks
  75. Michael Gallup
  76. Adam Thielen
  77. Quentin Johnson
  78. DeAndre Carter
  79. Alec Pierce
  80. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  81. Dyami Brown
  82. Johnathan Mingo
  83. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  84. KJ Osborn
  85. Deonte Hardy
  86. Randall Cobb
  87. Rondale Moore
  88. Kalif Raymond
  89. Marvin Jones
  90. Tank Dell
  91. Mack Hollins
  92. Byron Pringle
  93. Josh Palmer
  94. Calvin Austin
  95. Chase Claypool
  96. Wan’Dale Robinson
  97. Mecole Hardman
  98. Tyquan Thornton

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

