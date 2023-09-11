 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Week 2 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 2 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 1 in the NFL with Tim Anderson & Garion Thorne going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 2 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Mozzarella Sticks made on air.

Week 1 Injuries, Team Notes, Prize Giveaway

NFL PICKS — W1 Recap | W2 Betting Lines | Best Bets | Week 2 Spread Picks

Week 2 RankingsWaiver Wire | Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

GET LINK TO WEEK 2 RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS LEAGUE

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 2 RB Rankings (PPR)

Week 2 Projections, Game Simulations, Tiers & Tools

  1. Austin Ekeler
  2. Christian McCaffrey
  3. Saquon Barkley
  4. Nick Chubb
  5. Tony Pollard
  6. Bijan Robinson
  7. Rhamondre Stevenson
  8. Josh Jacobs
  9. Derrick Henry
  10. Travis Etienne
  11. Raheem Mostert
  12. Joe Mixon
  13. Alexander Mattison
  14. Kenneth Walker
  15. AJ Dillon
  16. Rachaad White
  17. James Cook
  18. Brian Robinson
  19. Isiah Pacheco
  20. David Montgomery
  21. Jamaal Williams
  22. James Conner
  23. Miles Sanders
  24. Dameon Pierce
  25. Kenneth Gainwell
  26. Gus Edwards
  27. Javonte Williams
  28. Jahmyr Gibbs
  29. Najee Harris
  30. Kyren Williams
  31. Dalvin Cook
  32. Breece Hall
  33. Khalil Herbert
  34. Tyler Allgeier
  35. Justice Hill
  36. Samaje Perine
  37. Jaylen Warren
  38. Jerick McKinnon
  39. Zack Moss
  40. Ezekiel Elliott
  41. Zach Charbonnet
  42. Antonio Gibson
  43. Deon Jackson
  44. Roschon Johnson
  45. Josh Kelley
  46. D’Andre Swift
  47. Cam Akers
  48. Elijah Mitchell
  49. Rashaad Penny
  50. Jerome Ford
  51. Tyjae Spears
  52. Damien Harris
  53. De’Von Achane
  54. Tank Bigsby
  55. Sean Tucker
  56. Salvon Ahmed
  57. Ty Chandler
  58. Chase Brown
  59. Treyveon Williams
  60. Devin Singletary
  61. Rico Dowdle
  62. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  63. Chuba Hubbard
  64. Zamir White
  65. DeeJay Dallas
  66. Patrick Taylor
  67. Matt Breida
  68. Boston Scott
  69. D’Onta Foreman

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Network