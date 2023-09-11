2023 Week 2 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 1 in the NFL with Tim Anderson & Garion Thorne going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 2 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Mozzarella Sticks made on air.

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 2 RB Rankings (PPR)

Austin Ekeler Christian McCaffrey Saquon Barkley Nick Chubb Tony Pollard Bijan Robinson Rhamondre Stevenson Josh Jacobs Derrick Henry Travis Etienne Raheem Mostert Joe Mixon Alexander Mattison Kenneth Walker AJ Dillon Rachaad White James Cook Brian Robinson Isiah Pacheco David Montgomery Jamaal Williams James Conner Miles Sanders Dameon Pierce Kenneth Gainwell Gus Edwards Javonte Williams Jahmyr Gibbs Najee Harris Kyren Williams Dalvin Cook Breece Hall Khalil Herbert Tyler Allgeier Justice Hill Samaje Perine Jaylen Warren Jerick McKinnon Zack Moss Ezekiel Elliott Zach Charbonnet Antonio Gibson Deon Jackson Roschon Johnson Josh Kelley D’Andre Swift Cam Akers Elijah Mitchell Rashaad Penny Jerome Ford Tyjae Spears Damien Harris De’Von Achane Tank Bigsby Sean Tucker Salvon Ahmed Ty Chandler Chase Brown Treyveon Williams Devin Singletary Rico Dowdle Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chuba Hubbard Zamir White DeeJay Dallas Patrick Taylor Matt Breida Boston Scott D’Onta Foreman

