 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Week 1 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 1 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo, Tyler Tamboline, and Mike Petta walk through their 2023 DraftKings NFL Strategy, research and lineup strategy while identifying the traps to avoid and how they utilize the tools to make lineup decisions with a heavy emphasis on which contests you are selecting to play. Then, at 1:14:30, Justin Freeman from RunTheSims.com jobs to teach you how too use the classic tools for building lineups and making projections for DFS NFL lineups and player props, along with the new Sim Runner Pro tool which can simulate entire DFS tournaments showing how each lineup will compete with the rest.

GET LINK TO WEEK 1 RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS LEAGUE

NFL PICKS — AFC Win Totals | NFC Win Totals | Best Future Bets

Rankings Breakdown — DraftKings Startegy | Top 150 Overall | RB Tiers | WR Tiers

Week 1 Projections, Tiers & Tools

Draft Rankings Lists — Top 150 | RB | WR | QB | TE | Full Projections

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 1 WR Rankings (PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Justin Jefferson
  2. Cooper Kupp
  3. Ja’Marr Chase
  4. Tyreek Hill
  5. CeeDee Lamb
  6. Davante Adams
  7. Stefon Diggs
  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  9. Chris Olave
  10. A.J. Brown
  11. Garrett Wilson
  12. Tee Higgins
  13. Chris Godwin
  14. DeVonta Smith
  15. Jaylen Waddle
  16. DK Metcalf
  17. Christian Watson
  18. Mike Williams
  19. Calvin Ridley
  20. Keenan Allen
  21. DeAndre Hopkins
  22. Mike Evans
  23. Amari Cooper
  24. Allen Lazard
  25. Deebo Samuel
  26. Brandon Aiyuk
  27. Tyler Lockett
  28. Jerry Jeudy
  29. George Pickens
  30. Christian Kirk
  31. Jahan Dotson
  32. Michael Thomas
  33. Terry McLaurin
  34. Marquise Brown
  35. Drake London
  36. Diontae Johnson
  37. Michael Pittman
  38. DJ Moore
  39. Jordan Addison
  40. Courtland Sutton
  41. Brandin Cooks
  42. Rashod Bateman
  43. Gabriel Davis
  44. Ju-Ju Smith Schuster
  45. Zay Flowers
  46. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  47. Zay Jones
  48. Nico Collins
  49. Odell Beckham Jr.
  50. Elijah Moore
  51. Jalin Hyatt
  52. Tyler Boyd
  53. Jacobi Meyers
  54. Isaiah Hodgins
  55. DeVante Parker
  56. Jayden Reed
  57. Michael Wilson
  58. Skyy Moore
  59. Treylon Burks
  60. Michael Gallup
  61. Van Jefferson
  62. Allen Robinson II
  63. Romeo Doubs
  64. Adam Thielen
  65. Darnell Mooney
  66. Quentin Johnson
  67. Curtis Samuel
  68. Alec Pierce
  69. Paris Campbell
  70. Johnathan Mingo
  71. Robert Woods
  72. Rashid Shaheed
  73. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  74. KJ Osborn
  75. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  76. Kadarius Toney
  77. Hunter Renfrow
  78. Josh Reynolds
  79. Deonte Hardy
  80. Puka Nacua
  81. Randall Cobb
  82. Darius Slayton
  83. Rondale Moore
  84. Kalif Raymond
  85. Marvin Jones
  86. Kendrick Bourne
  87. Tank Dell
  88. Mack Hollins
  89. Josh Palmer
  90. Rashee Rice
  91. John Metchie
  92. Isaiah McKenize
  93. Chase Claypool
  94. Wan’Dale Robinson
  95. Mecole Hardman
  96. Tyquan Thornton

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Network