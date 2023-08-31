2023 Week 1 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo, Tyler Tamboline, and Mike Petta walk through their 2023 DraftKings NFL Strategy, research and lineup strategy while identifying the traps to avoid and how they utilize the tools to make lineup decisions with a heavy emphasis on which contests you are selecting to play. Then, at 1:14:30, Justin Freeman from RunTheSims.com jobs to teach you how too use the classic tools for building lineups and making projections for DFS NFL lineups and player props, along with the new Sim Runner Pro tool which can simulate entire DFS tournaments showing how each lineup will compete with the rest.

Justin Jefferson Cooper Kupp Ja’Marr Chase Tyreek Hill CeeDee Lamb Davante Adams Stefon Diggs Amon-Ra St. Brown Chris Olave A.J. Brown Garrett Wilson Tee Higgins Chris Godwin DeVonta Smith Jaylen Waddle DK Metcalf Christian Watson Mike Williams Calvin Ridley Keenan Allen DeAndre Hopkins Mike Evans Amari Cooper Allen Lazard Deebo Samuel Brandon Aiyuk Tyler Lockett Jerry Jeudy George Pickens Christian Kirk Jahan Dotson Michael Thomas Terry McLaurin Marquise Brown Drake London Diontae Johnson Michael Pittman DJ Moore Jordan Addison Courtland Sutton Brandin Cooks Rashod Bateman Gabriel Davis Ju-Ju Smith Schuster Zay Flowers Marquez Valdes-Scantling Zay Jones Nico Collins Odell Beckham Jr. Elijah Moore Jalin Hyatt Tyler Boyd Jacobi Meyers Isaiah Hodgins DeVante Parker Jayden Reed Michael Wilson Skyy Moore Treylon Burks Michael Gallup Van Jefferson Allen Robinson II Romeo Doubs Adam Thielen Darnell Mooney Quentin Johnson Curtis Samuel Alec Pierce Paris Campbell Johnathan Mingo Robert Woods Rashid Shaheed Donovan Peoples-Jones KJ Osborn Jaxon Smith-Njigba Kadarius Toney Hunter Renfrow Josh Reynolds Deonte Hardy Puka Nacua Randall Cobb Darius Slayton Rondale Moore Kalif Raymond Marvin Jones Kendrick Bourne Tank Dell Mack Hollins Josh Palmer Rashee Rice John Metchie Isaiah McKenize Chase Claypool Wan’Dale Robinson Mecole Hardman Tyquan Thornton

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

