 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Week 1 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 17 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo, Tyler Tamboline, and Mike Petta walk through their 2023 DraftKings NFL Strategy, research and lineup strategy while identifying the traps to avoid and how they utilize the tools to make lineup decisions with a heavy emphasis on which contests you are selecting to play. Then, at 1:14:30, Justin Freeman from RunTheSims.com jobs to teach you how too use the classic tools for building lineups and making projections for DFS NFL lineups and player props, along with the new Sim Runner Pro tool which can simulate entire DFS tournaments showing how each lineup will compete with the rest.

GET LINK TO WEEK 1 RAKE FREE PME DRAFTKINGS LEAGUE

NFL PICKS — AFC Win Totals | NFC Win Totals | Best Future Bets

Rankings Breakdown — DraftKings Startegy | Top 150 Overall | RB Tiers | WR Tiers

Week 1 Projections, Tiers & Tools

Draft Rankings Lists — Top 150 | RB | WR | QB | TE | Full Projections

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 1 TE Rankings (PPR)

Customizable Projections | Advanced Stats | How to Use DraftKings Tools

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Mark Andrews
  3. Darren Waller
  4. TJ Hockenson
  5. Dallas Goedert
  6. George Kittle
  7. Kyle Pitts
  8. Even Engram
  9. Pat Freiermuth
  10. Tyler Higbee
  11. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  12. Dalton Schultz
  13. Hayden Hurst
  14. Irv Smith
  15. Cole Kmet
  16. Hunter Henry
  17. Juwan Johnson
  18. Sam LaPorta
  19. Gerald Everett
  20. David Njoku
  21. Adam Trautman
  22. Luke Musgrave
  23. Logan Thomas
  24. Dalton Kincaid
  25. Taysom Hill
  26. Trey McBride
  27. Greg Dulcich
  28. Noah Fant
  29. Michael Mayer
  30. Noah Fant
  31. Dawson Knox
  32. Mike Gesicki

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 1 DST Rankings

  1. BAL
  2. PHI
  3. SF
  4. DEN
  5. WAS
  6. DAL
  7. BUF
  8. JAX
  9. PIT
  10. NYJ
  11. KC
  12. NO
  13. ATL
  14. MIN
  15. SEA
  16. TEN
  17. CIN
  18. LAC
  19. TB
  20. CLE
  21. NE

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

More From DraftKings Network