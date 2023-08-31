 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 1 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 1 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Pat Mayo, Tyler Tamboline, and Mike Petta walk through their 2023 DraftKings NFL Strategy, research and lineup strategy while identifying the traps to avoid and how they utilize the tools to make lineup decisions with a heavy emphasis on which contests you are selecting to play.

Then, at 1:14:30, Justin Freeman from RunTheSims.com jobs to teach you how too use the classic tools for building lineups and making projections for DFS NFL lineups and player props, along with the new Sim Runner Pro tool which can simulate entire DFS tournaments showing how each lineup will compete with the rest.

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 1 RB Rankings (PPR)

  1. Austin Ekeler
  2. Tony Pollard
  3. Christian McCaffrey
  4. Nick Chubb
  5. Saquon Barkley
  6. Derrick Henry
  7. Bijan Robinson
  8. Joe Mixon
  9. Rhamondre Stevenson
  10. Josh Jacobs
  11. Alexander Mattison
  12. Isiah Pacheco
  13. Travis Etienne
  14. Rachaad White
  15. James Cook
  16. Dameon Pierce
  17. Jahmyr Gibbs
  18. JK Dobbins
  19. Javonte Williams
  20. Cam Akers
  21. Najee Harris
  22. James Conner
  23. Raheem Mostert
  24. Aaron Jones
  25. Miles Sanders
  26. Khalil Herbert
  27. Kenneth Walker
  28. Jamaal Williams
  29. Dalvin Cook
  30. David Montgomery
  31. Breece Hall
  32. Antonio Gibson
  33. Kenneth Gainwell
  34. Deon Jackson
  35. Jaylen Warren
  36. Elijah Mitchell
  37. AJ Dillon
  38. Jerick McKinnon
  39. Brian Robinson
  40. Kendre Miller
  41. D’Andre Swift
  42. Rashaad Penny
  43. Samaje Perine
  44. Zach Charbonnet
  45. Ezekiel Elliott
  46. Tyler Allgeier
  47. Damien Harris
  48. Gus Edwards
  49. De’Von Achane
  50. Tank Bigsby
  51. Kyren Williams
  52. Sean Tucker
  53. Josh Kelley
  54. Ty Chandler
  55. Roschon Johnson
  56. Chase Brown
  57. Devin Singletary
  58. Rico Dowdle
  59. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  60. Chuba Hubbard
  61. Tyjae Spears
  62. Zamir White
  63. DeeJay Dallas
  64. Matt Breida
  65. Boston Scott
  66. Myles Gaskin
  67. D’Onta Foreman
  68. Cordarrelle Patterson
  69. Jerome Ford

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

