2023 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Pat Mayo breaks down and lists his 2023 fantasy football WR rankings.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo and Chris Meaney debate their 2023 Fantasy Football WR Rankings Tiers in the bottom tier to create the 2023 Wide Receiver Rankings.

2023 Fantasy Football WR Rankings (1/2 PPR Scoring)

Last Updated: August 1

  1. Justin Jefferson
  2. Cooper Kupp
  3. Ja’Marr Chase
  4. Tyreek Hill
  5. Davante Adams
  6. Stefon Diggs
  7. CeeDee Lamb
  8. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  9. A.J. Brown
  10. Jaylen Waddle
  11. Tee Higgins
  12. Garrett Wilson
  13. Calvin Ridley
  14. DeVonta Smith
  15. Chris Olave
  16. Jerry Jeudy
  17. DK Metcalf
  18. Chris Godwin
  19. DeAndre Hopkins
  20. Christian Watson
  21. Mike Williams
  22. Mike Evans
  23. Amari Cooper
  24. Deebo Samuel
  25. Brandon Aiyuk
  26. Terry McLaurin
  27. Marquise Brown
  28. Keenan Allen
  29. Drake London
  30. DJ Moore
  31. Diontae Johnson
  32. Michael Pittman
  33. Tyler Lockett
  34. George Pickens
  35. Christian Kirk
  36. Jahan Dotson
  37. Jordan Addison
  38. Gabriel Davis
  39. Ju-Ju Smith Schuster
  40. Treylon Burks
  41. Brandin Cooks
  42. Odell Beckham Jr.
  43. Rashod Bateman
  44. Michael Thomas
  45. Courtland Sutton
  46. Quentin Johnson
  47. Skyy Moore
  48. Jayden Reed
  49. Tyler Boyd
  50. Nico Collins
  51. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  52. Kadarius Toney
  53. Zay Flowers
  54. Elijah Moore
  55. Robert Woods
  56. Jacobi Meyers
  57. Allen Lazard
  58. Jalin Hyatt
  59. Rashid Shaheed
  60. Michael Gallup
  61. Isaiah Hodgins
  62. DeVante Parker
  63. Van Jefferson
  64. Corey Davis
  65. Romeo Doubs
  66. Adam Thielen
  67. Paris Campbell
  68. Johnathan Mingo
  69. Curtis Samuel
  70. Alec Pierce
  71. Rashee Rice
  72. Darius Slayton
  73. KJ Osborn
  74. Jameson Williams
  75. Allen Robinson II
  76. John Metchie
  77. Hunter Renfrow
  78. Darnell Mooney
  79. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  80. DJ Chark
  81. Chase Claypool
  82. Marvin Mims
  83. Josh Palmer
  84. Wan’Dale Robinson
  85. Mecole Hardman
  86. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  87. Russell Gage
  88. Tyquan Thornton
  89. Rondale Moore
  90. Marvin Jones
  91. Kendrick Bourne
  92. Robby Anderson
  93. Jarvis Landry
  94. Devin Duvernay
  95. Randall Cobb
  96. Jamison Crowder
  97. Zay Jones
  98. Richie James
  99. Tank Dell
  100. Olamide Zaccheaus
  101. Terrace Marshall

