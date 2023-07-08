Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for July 9

After the Texas Rangers and the Washington Nationals get things started in Sunday’s MLB Leadoff showcase, there are 10 games on baseball’s DraftKings main afternoon slate. With the All-Star break just around the corner, all 20 teams in action will be looking to pick up one more win before starting the week with the biggest break of the season. The 10 games on tap include four divisional contests and the conclusion of the series between the team with the best record in the American League and the team with the best record in the National League.

PITCHER

Stud

Jesús Luzardo, Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies ($9,900) – The Marlins have been one of the most pleasant surprises to this point in the season and come into their final game before the All-Star break 13 games over .500, tied for the second-most wins in the National League. Luzardo has been a huge contributor to that success lately, spinning 19 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings over his three most recent starts and striking out 26, while allowing just 10 total hits. He produced over 28 DKFP in each of those three outings and has at least 19 DKFP in six of his eight most recent starts.

Luzardo started the season a little inconsistent, but has settled into a great groove, lowering his season ERA to 3.32 and his season FIP to 3.22. Luzardo has been much better at home, where he has a 2.39 ERA and 2.71 FIP, so facing the lefty-heavy Phillies in Miami should give him a strong chance to finish the first half with a successful start.

Other Options – Shane Bieber ($9,000), Bryce Elder ($8,000)

Value

Reese Olson, Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays ($6,900) – Olson is expected to pitch in this contest after Tarik Skubal ($7,700) serves as the opener. Skubal went four shutout innings in his debut on Tuesday against the Athletics, allowing no hits or walks with six strikeouts. He threw 58 pitches and will look to ramp up his workload heading into the break. Unless everything breaks perfectly in his favor, though, he probably won’t qualify for the win, which should give Olson a chance to pick up the win if the Tigers can combine to hold the Blue Jays in check once again.

Olson followed Skubal on Tuesday with five shutout innings of his own. He struck out five, walked one and allowed one hit to produce 20.1 DKFP in a no-decision. He has at least 19 DKFP in three of his past four games and has worked to a 4.02 ERA, 3.48 FIP and 10.05 K/9 rate in his 31 1⁄ 3 innings in the majors this season. The 23-year-old brings nice value at this salary and can definitely deliver. The fact that he’s coming behind Skubal could actually work in his favor, and the tandem will look to continue the success they had on Tuesday. Olson is risky, but the reward for playing him under $7K is that he could reach 20+ DKFP if he has another strong outing and gets the win.

Other Options – Kyle Hendricks ($7,100), Chris Murphy ($5,900)

INFIELD

Stud

Matt McLain, Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers ($5,300) – McLain has been thriving while not getting nearly the harsh national spotlight of his fellow rookie Elly De La Cruz ($6,100). De La Cruz has definitely been sensational as well and has a high ceiling, but don’t overlook McLain, who is hitting .301 in his 49 games since being called up to the majors with seven homers, seven stolen bases and an average of 10.2 DKFP per contest. He had two stolen bases on Saturday, on his way to 21 DKFP and has proven that he brings power, speed and the ability to deliver in the clutch. The 23-year-old has also absolutely smashed lefties, hitting .333 with a .440 wOBA and four of his seven homers coming off of southpaws. He should be in a great spot to be a building block against Wade Miley ($6,200).

Stud

Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees ($4,600) – Bellinger has had a remarkable resurgence in his first year outside of L.A. In his first 56 games with the Cubs, Bellinger hit .303 with a .199 ISO, nine homers and a .364 wOBA, which would be his highest mark since his rookie season. Bellinger had his 13-game hitting streak snapped Saturday, but during that streak, he hit an unreal .479 with two homers and a .497 wOBA. Bellinger and the Cubs have split the first two games in the Bronx and will go for the series win Sunday.

Other Options – Nolan Arenado ($5,200), Gunnar Henderson ($4,700)

Value

Maikel Garcia, Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians ($3,400) – Garcia has become the Royals’ leadoff hitter over the past week and has continued to impress. He’s still just 23 years old, but has settled in nicely as a regular in the Royals lineup. Garcia has hit .323 (31-for-96) over his past 25 games with two homers, nine stolen bases and a solid .353 wOBA. His stolen base potential and consistent production from a premium lineup spot continue to make him a great value at under $3.5K. Garcia can also slot in at either 3B or SS depending on where he can best fit your lineup.

Value

Jordan Westburg, Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins ($3,200) – Westburg has impressed in his first 10 MLB contests, going 11-for-35 (.314) with three doubles, a triple and an average of 8.0 DKFP per game. He hasn’t homered or stolen a base yet, but he has potential in both categories as evidenced by his production at Triple-A. Before being called up, the 24-year-old had 18 homers and six stolen bases in 67 games in Norfolk, where he had a robust .403 wOBA. After getting the day off Saturday, the youngster should be back in the mix on Sunday. It’s not an ideal matchup vs. Joe Ryan ($9,400), but I like Westburg’s upside at this salary to overlook the matchup and still love his value at either 2B or 3B.

Other Options – Ryan O’Hearn ($3,500), Christian Arroyo ($2,700), Yu Chang ($2,300)

OUTFIELD

Stud

Luis Robert Jr., Chicago White Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals ($5,700) – While the season has been an undeniable disappointment for the White Sox, Robert has been able to stay healthy enough to consistently deliver on his sky-high potential. He’s hitting .271 with 26 homers and eight stolen bases on the season, but much of that damage has come in his past 17 games. During that span, he’s hitting .328 with nine homers, an impressive .489 wOBA and four stolen bases as well. All season, Robert has been strong against lefties, hitting .329 with six homers and a .447 wOBA against southpaws. In a matchup with Steven Matz ($5,500) back from the bullpen, he’ll look to continue his success against lefties headed into the break.

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners ($5,200) – Without Yordan Alvarez (oblique), Jose Altuve (oblique) and Michael Brantley (shoulder), Tucker has had to step up as the biggest bat in the Astros order. He has been up to the challenge over the past couple of weeks, going 20-for-54 (.370) over his past 14 games with four doubles and four home runs and a .465 wOBA. He has averaged an impressive 12.2 DKFP over his past 10 games.

Other Options – Ronald Acuña Jr. ($6,400), Spencer Steer ($4,900), Masataka Yoshida ($4,500)

Value

Jarren Duran, Boston Red Sox vs. Oakland Athletics ($3,800) – Duran homered and had three hits on Saturday while also stealing a base to post an impressive 35 DKFP against the Athletics. He has reached double-digit DKFP in each of his seven games with more than one at-bat, averaging 19.3 DKFP per game. He has lifted his average to .319 for the season with a .377 wOBA and 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts. Duran’s turnaround after last year’s disastrous call-up has been remarkable and he’s a great value for as long as he’s still under $4K hitting atop a lineup that’s hitting so well at home against the woeful Athletics. Even if the Sox slide Duran down in the order against a lefty in JP Sears ($6,500), I still like him enough that I think he’s a good value as long as he starts.

Value

Dane Myers, Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies ($2,800) – Let’s bring this post full circle and finish where we started, in Miami. The Marlins have been left shorthanded in the outfield after injuries to Jonathan Davis (knee) and Jazz Chisholm (oblique). Myers started the year in Double-A with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and hit .291 with 14 stolen bases before being called up to Triple-A, where he hit a scalding .440 in 20 games with six homers, two stolen bases and a .517 wOBA. It’s easy to see why Myers got the call for his MLB debut last week, and in his five games, he has gone 7-for-18 (.389) with a double, three runs scored and five RBI for an average of 7.8 DKFP per contest. He has both power and speed potential for the Marlins and makes a great bargain consideration Sunday afternoon.

Other Options – Starling Marte ($3,600), Teoscar Hernandez ($3,300), Jo Adell ($2,700)

