Top Fantasy Football Sleepers (2023)

It’s been quite some time since my last fantasy football article, but redraft season is back and so am I! This will be the first of a group of weekly fantasy articles from now until the 2023 campaign kicks.

Before we get into my list of the best sleepers in fantasy football drafts, we need a bit of clarification. These picks are mostly determined by the value of the player’s current PPR ADP, or average draft position.

Without further ado, let’s get right into it.

All ADPs are based on a 12-team PPR format.

Rondale Moore — ADP: 162 (Round 13)

Working with Colt McCoy for a large chunk of the season — and potentially all of it — certainly isn’t ideal, but we’ve reached a point where so many people are fading the Cardinals passing game that it’s time to take advantage of it.

Moore only played eight games last year — technically seven, as his sole touch in the matchup against San Francisco was a carry before suffering a concussion — but he popped on multiple occasions in that limited time. The third-year receiver racked up six-plus catches in five of those contests, showcasing his potential to succeed as a No. 2 wideout during DeAndre Hopkins’ suspension.

Hopkins is completely out of the equation this year after signing with the Titans, which means Moore will enter the 2023 NFL season as the clear No. 2 receiver in Arizona. In the 13th round of drafts, you won’t find many players with as much upside as him.

JuJu Smith-Schuster — ADP: 105 (Round 8)

Nothing about Smith-Schuster’s tape from last season with the Chiefs necessarily popped, but it was still a nice bounce-back effort for the 26-year-old. JuJu finished as PPR WR27 with 78 catches for 933 yards.

He cashed in — to a certain extent — with the Patriots this offseason, and will enter the 2023 campaign as Mac Jones’ top receiving option. According to a myriad of reports, the majority of New England’s receiving corps are struggling to create separation so far in training camp, which is a continuation of what we saw last year.

However, Smith-Schuster has been heavily involved early on, which is noteworthy.

Patriots WR JuJu Smith-Schuster was targeted heavily in team drills. Mac Jones was 2-4 throwing to his new target. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 27, 2023

It’s fair to assume that JuJu, who is a talent upgrade over Mac Jones’ former safety blanket Jakobi Meyers, will play a similar role for the third-year quarterback. As long as he can stay on the field, he’s going to see enough targets to outproduce his eighth-round price tag in drafts.

Tank Bigsby — ADP: 184 (Round 15)

As we continue to see reports of Bigsby impressing in camp with the Jaguars, I have a feeling his ADP will rise at least a few rounds between now and the start of the season. That said, at the moment, he’s clearly a steal in the 15th round.

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville’s lead back, even admitted that the additions of Bigsby and D’Ernest Johnson will help reduce his workload while improving his health and effectiveness in shorter bursts. In the current NFL era, running back committees are clearly the way to go, which means Bigsby should see legitimate touches on a week-to-week basis.

I’m not saying Tank is a league-winner — although we could consider having that conversation if Etienne were to suffer an injury down the stretch — but the rookie has significant potential to contribute right away in one of the league’s most dynamic offenses.

Skyy Moore — ADP: 157 (Round 13)

I’m sure many of my readers let out an audible groan when they scrolled down to see this pick. We all know the sentiment shared around the boom-or-bust potential of Chiefs receivers over the years, typically resulting in them not living up to the hype.

This time, things could be different.

Travis Kelce is obviously the No. 1 receiving threat in this offense and Patrick Mahomes’ go-to guy, but after him, the role as second option is up for grabs.

Kadarius Toney has all the potential in the world, but can’t seem to stay healthy. Marquez Valdes-Scantling is a one-dimensional deep threat. Out of the current candidates on the roster, Moore has arguably the best chance of stepping into a significantly expanded role this season.

Anytime you can draft a guy who should be catching passes from Mahomes consistently after the 10th round, you take advantage of that opportunity.

