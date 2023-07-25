Fantasy Baseball Picks: Top DraftKings MLB DFS Targets, Values for July 25

We’ve reached that awkward moment in the MLB calendar where, with the trade deadline looming, pitchers miiiiiight just be making their final start for their current franchise. Heck, on tonight’s slate, it’s an entire pitching matchup, as Blake Snell ($10,000) and Rich Hill ($6,100) square-off in San Diego. Could this also be the last Subway Series start for Justin Verlander ($9,100)? We’ll find out soon enough.

In the meantime, let’s break down this evening’s 12-game contest pool.

PITCHER

Stud

Blake Snell, San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, $10,000 - With all the rain on the east coast, let us travel to the sunny safety of the west and talk about Snell’s recent run of dominance. The lefty struggled with his control in his last outing, yet surrendered just a single earned run over five frames. That’s only the fourth earned run Snell’s conceded dating back to May 31, a span of 58.0 innings where the veteran has pitched to a 0.62 ERA with a stunning 39.2% strikeout rate. With the Pirates owning baseball’s third-lowest wRC+ (79) and fifth-highest strikeout rate (26.1%) in the month of July, Snell is a no-brainer on this huge slate.

Value

Aaron Civale, Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals, $7,200 - Civale is in the midst of a very strong month. Since the calendar flipped to July, the RHP has registered a 1.93 ERA and a 3.11 FIP in his 23.1 innings of work. His best outing in that stretch? July 7 against the Royals. That night, Civale cruised through seven scoreless frames, allowing only two hits and striking out a season-high nine opponents. That translated to a massive 36.6 DKFP. It would be foolish to expect the exact same result on Tuesday, yet Kansas City does rank dead-last in both wOBA (.287) and wRC+ (78) versus right-handed pitching. It’s a dream matchup.

INFIELD

Stud

Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays, $6,400 - This is a hefty price for Freeman, but the All-Star has been on absolute fire since coming back from the break. In his last 49 plate appearances, Freeman is hitting .410 with a 1.325 OPS. There’s simply a case to be made that Freeman is the best LHB in all of baseball. Tonight, he’ll have the pleasure of facing Chris Bassitt ($7,500), who has struggled with lefties all season long. To wit, Bassitt is surrendering 2.30 home runs per nine within the split. Yikes.

Stud

Manny Machado, San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, $5,400 - While so much has gone wrong for the Padres this season, it’s undeniable that Machado has recovered from his early-season slump. Since July 1, the veteran is slashing .297/.395/.716 with a 196 wRC+. It’s crazy what 10 home runs in 74 at-bats will do for a guy. Machado also has great numbers versus LHPs for 2023 as a whole, posting a 148 wRC+ within the split. Rich Hill would be wise to tread carefully.

Value

Patrick Bailey, San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics, $3,700 - For the first time in his rookie campaign, Bailey isn’t hitting. However, a matchup with Ken Waldichuk ($5,200) might be just what the doctor ordered. The left-hander owns an ugly 8.56 ERA when pitching on the road in 2023, a figure that is mainly the result of allowing 2.20 opponent home runs per nine within the split. As for the switch-hitting Bailey, the backstop possesses a 142 wRC+ in his 55 plate appearances from the right-side.

Value

Andres Gimenez, Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals, $3,500 - It’s been a disappointing campaign for Gimenez — particularly after signing a huge contract extension this offseason — but things might be starting to turn around. July has easily been the infielder’s best month of 2023, as Gimenez has mustered an .811 OPS and a 122 wRC+. I’d look for that success to continue on Tuesday, as Zack Greinke ($5,600) gets set to toe the rubber for the Royals. LHBs are slashing .327/.364/.552 off Greinke. It might be time for the 39-year-old to hang the cleats up.

OUTFIELD

Stud

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, $6,500 - Tatis has just two home runs dating back to June 21, but tonight feels like a night where he turns the power back on. To be blunt, this is all about the handedness matchup. Hill is a lefty. Tatis crushes lefties. In fact, in 90 plate appearances against southpaws this season, Tatis is slashing .321/.411/.641 with a 185 wRC+.

Stud

Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox, $4,200 - Let’s discuss Nick Pivetta ($6,600). The RHP has saved his season — and maybe his career — with 16 impressive outings out of the Red Sox’s bullpen. However, on Tuesday, he’ll be making his first start since May 16. Pivetta had a 6.30 ERA as a starter. He was surrendering 2.49 home runs per nine when starting games at Fenway. It was bad. Having him re-enter the rotation against the best offense in baseball almost seems like a punishment. Stack away.

Value

Mike Tauchman, Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, $3,300 - I’ll be honest, I’ve struggled to see why Tauchman continues to bat leadoff for the Cubs, yet it’s been a bad week to have doubts. Since the All-Star break, the outfielder is hitting .360 with a 193 wRC+. That’s mostly small sample size noise, but Tauchman’s .359 expected wOBA for the season as a whole is pretty impressive. With Michael Kopech ($7,100) allowing over 2.00 opponent home runs per nine at home in 2023, now is a great time to invest in the red-hot 32-year-old.

Value

Stone Garrett, Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies, $2,700 - Garrett has flourished as a platoon bat with the Nationals this season, posting a .234 ISO and a 122 wRC+ in his 108 plate appearances against LHPs. Tonight’s southpaw? Austin Gomber ($6,200). While the left-hander has been better pitching outside of Coors Field in 2023, Gomber is still in possession of a 5.57 FIP on the road. He’s also surrendered 1.77 home runs per nine within the split.

