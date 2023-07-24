Fantasy Golf Value Picks: Top DraftKings PGA TOUR DFS Bargain Plays for The 3M Open

Next on the schedule following Brian Harman’s dominant six-shot win at the Open Championship is the 3M Open, which will be played at TPC Twin Cities (par 71, 7,431 yards, Bentgrass greens) in Blaine, Minnesota. This track has hosted each of the first four 3M Opens since this event was added to the annual PGA TOUR schedule in 2019, and Tony Finau is the defending champion—winning by three strokes last year at -17.

TPC Twin Cities was designed by Arnold Palmer in 2020 and is a tricky venue, given the overwhelming amount of water on the grounds. Water comes into play on 15 of the 18 holes and there are 27 water hazards in total. TPC Twin Cities annually sees more water balls than any other PGA TOUR course and keeping your ball dry will be a massive advantage this week, making players who rank well in bogey avoidance smart targets. Finau led his field in least bogeys recorded at TPC Twin Cities last year, making him the second 3M Open winner over the last three years to do so.

Any length of player can contend at TPC Twin Cities and this venue is a prime example of a second-shot course—despite the greens being on the larger side—making strong iron players a priority. Of the four victors at TPC Twin Cities, three finished the tournament top-five in SG: Approach. The large size of these putting surfaces also puts a heavy emphasis on putting stats, with two of the last three 3M Open champions leading their fields in SGP. Lastly, being an efficient par-4 player is a must at TPC Twin Cities, with all four of the champions at this par 71 finishing at least runner-up in par-4 efficiency during their wins.

Headlined by Finau in his title defense, the 33-year-old is the current favorite to win the 3M Open on the DraftKings Sportsbook at +1200—TPC Twin Cities will be hosting six of the top-30 ranked golfers in the world this week. This is a full field of 156 players and after the expanded cut at the Open Championship, we get back to a standard top-65 and ties cut at the 3M Open.

Below, I break down four of my favorite sub $7.5K DraftKings bargain plays for the 3M Open.

Doug Ghim ($7,400) – Ghim is coming off a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open but should bounce back with a quality finish at TPC Twin Cities. The 27-year-old has produced two top-20 finishes in three appearances at the Palmer Design and had made six straight cuts prior to his setback in Scotland. During this cut streak, Ghim finished no worse than T33 and he gained strokes on the approach in all but one start.

For the season, the Texas graduate impressively ranks ninth on the PGA TOUR in bogey avoidance and he has made 6-of-7 cuts at courses that are home to Bentgrass greens, including three top-30 finishes. At only $7.4K, Ghim is one of the best values available for the 3M Open and there is a chance he gets slightly overlooked, with a missed cut as his most recent start.

Chez Reavie ($7,300) – It’s hard to argue against Reavie at this cheap salary, which is a huge discount from his $8.7K price tag for last year’s 3M Open. The veteran has made two cuts in a row at the TPC Twin Cities—including a T11 in 2021—and has only missed one cut in his last 12 starts on the PGA TOUR. Of these finishes, five were top-30 results, most notably with top-six finishes at both the Valero Texas Open and Travelers Championship.

Ranking fifth in SG: Approach, 18th in SGP, 22nd in bogey avoidance, and 28th in par-4 efficiency over his last 50 rounds, Reavie is a match made in heaven for TPC Twin Cities and he brings top-20 upside in this weak field.

Greyson Sigg ($7,200) – Sigg missed the weekend at the Barracuda Championship last week, but this was a product of just one poor round. After carding a 3-over-74 on Thursday, the 28-year-old courageously rallied with a 7-under-64 on Friday, but still ended up missing the cut on the number. Sigg will now look to build off this terrific round—which tied for his lowest score of the season—at TPC Twin Cities, where he finished T7 in his 3M Open debut last season.

Before the speed bump at the Barracuda, Sigg had four consecutive cuts, while gaining at least 2.0 strokes on the approach at all these events. In addition to the impressive form with his irons, Sigg ranks 31st in bogey avoidance for the year, and he has made 5-of-7 cuts at venues that present Bentgrass putting surfaces this season. Sigg should get back on track with at least a made cut this week and is a great target at this low price point.

Troy Merritt ($6,900) – After a terrible start to the season, Merritt’s game has been resurrected, with him making three of his last four cuts, including T17 finishes at both the Rocket Mortgage Classic and John Deere Classic. As of late, Merritt’s irons have flashed great upside—he has popped for over 3.9 strokes on the approach in three of his last five starts—and the veteran has plenty of experience at TPC Twin Cities, making 3-of-4 cuts at the track with his best result being a T7 in 2019.

Merritt is never a popular name and not only is he an excellent contrarian pick for GPPs this week, but the veteran is an intriguing bet for a top-20 finish at +550 on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is Hunta512) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.