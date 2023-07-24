DraftKings Fantasy Golf Picks: 3M Open Predictions, Preview

With all the majors in the rearview mirror, there are only two PGA TOUR events left on the schedule before the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin. This week we head to Minnesota for the 3M Open. TPC Twin Cities will be the host course, and measures as a 7,431-yard par 71, featuring Bentgrass greens.

The field this week will be headlined by defending champion Tony Finau, along with Cameron Young, Sungjae Im and the struggling Justin Thomas.

Below, I have outlined three of my favorite DraftKings plays for the week.

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Summer Sand Trap [$200K to 1st]

Cameron Young ($10,900)

After having a relatively poor season (by his standards), Young has really turned it on of late. It started three weeks ago when he lit up the John Deere Classic en route to a T6 finish. He gained strokes on approach and with the putter in three of his four rounds in Silvis, Illinois, as well, which was a very encouraging sign. Young then parlayed that into another dominant ball-striking performance this past week at The Open Championship.

The New York native put on a clinic at Royal Liverpool, gaining just under 10 strokes on approach for the week, while adding 5.7 more off the tee. A poor putting performance kept him from truly contending, but he still finished T8 and appears dialed in here as we head toward the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

TPC Twin Cities is going to play pretty easy, much like TPC Deere Run did, and Young should have no problem overpowering this golf course. At $10,900 on DraftKings, he is certainly no bargain, but is in the best form of any golfer above $10,000, making him the easy choice to start your lineups with this week.

Vincent Norrman ($8,100)

Norrman is emerging as the next big star on the PGA TOUR. He’s coming off his first-career victory two weeks ago at the Barbasol, where he gained strokes in every major category. He was especially dominant off-the-tee, gaining 5.19 strokes for the week. One week after the win, the Swede showed up at the Barracuda Championship and displayed no signs of a hangover, finishing in a tie for 25th.

Overall, Norrman has been a bit hit or miss this season, but has done quite well at most of the “easy” tracks on the PGA TOUR schedule. He finished T21 in Puerto Rico, T24 in Punta Cana, T18 in Mexico and T24 at the Rocket Mortgage, in addition to his two most recent strong outings. He should have no problem posting plenty of birdies at a track that’s ceded winning scores of 21-, 19- and 17-under-par in three of the past four years.

Norrman feels like a bargain at this $8,100 price tag.

Greyson Sigg ($7,200)

Sigg is in the midst of his best stretch of golf since the Fall, having posted a pair of top-20 finishes across his past five starts, making the cut in four of those. His lone MC came last week at the Barracuda, however, he rebounded quickly from a first-round 75 to post a second-round 64.

Overall, Sigg ranks 13th in SG: Tee-to-Green over his past 16 rounds in this field. He has only played this event once but finished T7 in his lone start last season. Sigg is certainly underpriced for how he’s been playing lately and makes for a strong value option at $7,200

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: PGA TOUR $1M Summer Sand Trap [$200K to 1st]

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and customer (my username is Lan1228) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.