Fantasy Football Rankings: DraftKings 2023 Best Ball Rookie Rankings 1-25

It’s officially the best time of the year, as NFL Best Ball is back on DraftKings.

This format gives players a chance to draft a fantasy football team for a season-long competition that requires no active in-season management, but still provides a full season of drama and competition.

You can find all the details, scoring and rules for the format in this overview post along with links to the rest of our season preview content.

Below I have ranked my top-25 rookies for the 2023 DraftKings NFL Best Ball season.

Check back throughout draft season for more content to help get you ready for all your Best Ball contests.

Rookie Rankings Ranking Name Team Ranking Name Team 1 Bijan Robinson ATL 2 Jahmyr Gibbs DET 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA 4 Jordan Addison MIN 5 Anthony Richardson IND 6 Quentin Johnson LAC 7 Zay Flowers BAL 8 Zach Charbonnet SEA 9 Dalton Kincaid BUF 10 Devon Achane MIA 11 Rashee Rice KC 12 Jonathan Mingo CAR 13 Kendre Miller NO 14 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN 15 Bryce Young CAR 16 Tyjae Spears TEN 17 Sam LaPorta DET 18 C.J. Stroud HOU 19 Tank Bigsby JAC 20 Roschon Johnson CHI 21 Chase Brown CIN 22 Jayden Reed GB 23 Michael Mayer LV 24 Israel Abanikanda NYJ 25 Josh Downs IND

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Robinson is head-and-shoulders the best rookie you will draft in any form of fantasy football this season. The former Texas Longhorn was selected eighth overall in this year’s draft by the Falcons, who are one of the run-heaviest teams in the NFL. Robinson posted 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in his final year at Texas and is stepping into the one of the more fantasy-friendly situations in the NFL.

Atlanta’s offense should visit the red zone more frequently this year with both Desmond Ridder and Drake London entering their NFL second campaigns, and Robinson will no doubt be a beneficiary of that. Despite having the very capable Tyler Allgeier on the roster, Robinson should be a workhorse for head coach Arthur Smith from day one, and is a no-brainer selection at his 10.6 ADP on DraftKings.

3. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Smith-Njigba will look to join the fraternity of elite NFL wideouts who went to Ohio State. tOSU has been a breeding ground for wide receievers these past few years, having produced Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Terry McLaurin and Michael Thomas, just to name a few. JSB was selected 20th overall by the Seahawks in this year’s draft, and should play quite a bit of slot in his rookie year for Pete Carroll.

Injuries limited him to just three games last season, but JSB went off in his sophomore campaign for the Buckeyes, posting a 95/1,606/9 line. What he lacks in straight-line speed he more than makes up for with lateral agility, as he led all wide receievers at the scouting combine with a 6.57-second 3-cone drill.

Despite the notion that Pete Carroll loves to run the ball, he really let Geno Smith air it out in 2022, as Seattle ranked seventh in the NFL in pass rate over expectation. With Tyler Lockett entering his age-31 season, and DK Metcalf coming off a pretty pedestrian year, JSB should step right into a large snap share from the jump and has a chance at 100 targets in his rookie year. He’s a pretty strong buy right now in the seventh round of drafts.

12. Jonathan Mingo, Carolina Panthers

Mingo could have a really nice role on the Panthers from day one. Ahead of him on the depth chart currently are the uninspiring D.J. Chark and soon-to-be 33-year-old Adam Thielen. Standing six-foot-two, 215 pounds, Mingo is extremely athletic, posting a 4.46 forty yard dash at the combine, which is elite for his size.

Mingo was selected early in the second round, and should occupy the slot for Carolina and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young. The Ole Miss product currently has a 13th round ADP on DraftKings, right around guys like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Van Jefferson and Donovan Peoples-Jones. I would 100% take a chance on the rookie before I touch any of those guys.

16. Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

Spears finds himself in a unique spot on the Titans. Many in the fantasy industry have been waiting for Derrick Henry to break down due to the insane amount of touches he’s received over the past few years — and if that comes to fruition in 2023, Spears will be the primary beneficiary. Spears was taken in the third round out of Tulane after he absolutely went off in his senior season for the Green Wave.

He posted a whopping 1,837 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns, and was named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in the process. Hassan Haskins recently found himself in some legal trouble, meaning Spears could have almost zero competition for touches behind Henry this season. With the Titans likely going nowhere in 2023, Spears has a chance to be a league-winner down the stretch of the season. You can snag him in the 15th round right now, and he will be on quite a few of my rosters this year.

