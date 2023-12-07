DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Seattle Seahawks 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Seahawks to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Geno Smith 77 OVERALL – AWR 75 – SPD 84 – SAC 89 – MAC 84 – DAC 85 – THP 88

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Zach Charbonnet

POWER BACK: Kenneth Walker III

SLOT WR: Jaxon Simth-Njigba

SLOT CORNER: Devon Witherspoon

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB — Tariq Woolen — 98 SPEED WR — D.K. Metcalf — 95 SPEED RB — Kenneth Walker III — 94 SPEED WR — D’Wayne Eskridge — 92 SPEED CB — Mike Jackson Sr. — 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

MLB — Bobby Wagner — 89 WR — D.K. Metcalf — 88 RB — Kenneth Walker III — 88 SS — Jamal Adams — 87 WR — Tyler Lockett — 87 FS — Quandre Diggs — 86 CB — Tariq Woolen — 85 CB — Devon Witherspoon — 82 RE — Leonard Williams — 81 MLB — Jordyn Brooks — 80

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR DK METCALF

X – DOUBLE ME (Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – RED ZONE THREAT (Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

SuperStars

RB KENNETH WALKER III

SS Trait — ARM BAR (More powerful stiff arm animations)

SS Trait — MATCHUP NIGHTMARE (Better route running and catching vs. LBs)

Depth Chart