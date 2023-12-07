DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: San Francisco 49ers 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the 49ers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Brock Purdy 82 OVERALL – AWR 83 – SPD 78 – SAC 95 – MAC 89 – DAC 88 – THP 84

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Christian McCaffrey

POWER BACK: Christian McCaffrey

SLOT WR: Jauan Jennings

SLOT CORNER: Isaiah Oliver

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

CB - Ambry Thomas - 92 SPEED WR - Deebo Samuel - 92 SPEED CB - Samuel Womack III - 92 SPEED WR - Brandon Aiyuk - 91 SPEED CB - Charvarius Ward - 91 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

RB – Christian McCaffrey — 98 RE – Nick Bosa — 98 LT — Trent Williams — 98 MLB – Fred Warner — 97 TE – George Kittle — 96 SS — Talanoa Hufanga — 91 WR – Brandon Aiyuk — 89 CB – Charvarius Ward — 88 WR — Deebo Samuel —88 FB – Kyle Juszczyk — 88

SuperStar X-FACTORS

RE NICK BOSA

X- RELENTLESS (Rush moves no longer cost points)

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance)

SS Trait – EXTRA CREDIT (Grants an additional max pass rush point)

RB CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY

X – ANKLE BREAKER (high fakeout rates on skill moves following the catch)

SS Trait – EVASIVE (Steerable juke & spin moves)

SS Trait – LEAP FROG (Prevents fumbles while hurdling)

SS Trait – BACKFIELD MASTER (More hot routes & improved catching from the backfield)

SS Trait – PLAYMAKER (Immediate & precise reactions to playmaker inputs)

MLB FRED WARNER

X- ZONE HAWK (More INTs in zone coverage)

SS Trait – MID ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones)

SS Trait – OUTMATCHED (Better contested catching against RBs)

SS Trait – LURKER (Spectacular catch animations for lurking defenders)

TE GEORGE KITTLE

X – YAC’EM UP (Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle)

SS Trait – ROUTE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes from any receiver position)

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)

WR DEEBO SAMUEL

X- YAC’EM UP (Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle)

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – SLOT-O-MATIC (Better cuts & catching on short slot routes)

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

SuperStars

LT TRENT WILLIAMS

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers)

SS Trait – ALL DAY (Better protection against frequent shed attempts)

SS Trait – POST UP (Dominant when engaged in double team blocks)

SS Trait – NASTY STREAK (Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs)

WR BRANDON AIYUK

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – DEEP IN ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers)

LE CHASE YOUNG

SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance)

SS Trait – ADRENALINE RUSH (Sacks restore all pass rush points)

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays)

QB BROCK PURDY

SS Trait – GUTSY SCRAMBLER (Immune to defensive pressure while on the run)

SS Trait – INSIDE DEADEYE (Perfect pass accuracy on throws inside the numbers)

FB KYLE JUSZCZYK

SS Trait – MID OUT ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – MATCHUP NIGHTMARE (Better route running and catching vs. LBs)

Depth Chart