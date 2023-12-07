DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Green Bay Packers 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Packers to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Jordan Love 73 OVERALL – AWR 71 – SPD 81 – SAC 86 – MAC 80 – DAC 82 – THP 91

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Aaron Jones

POWER BACK: A.J. Dillon

SLOT WR: Jayden Reed

SLOT CORNER: Keisean Nixon

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Christian Watson — 96 SPEED CB — Eric Stokes — 95 SPEED CB — Keisean Nixon — 93 SPEED FS — Darnell Savage — 93 SPEED CB — Jaire Alexander — 92 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

CB — Jaire Alexander — 92 LT — David Bakhtiari — 90 RB — Aaron Jones — 88 LOLB — Rashan Gary — 88 LG — Elgton Jenkins — 87 MLB — De’Vondre Campbell — 85 LE — Kenny Clark — 84 MLB — Quay Walker — 81 RB — A.J. Dillon — 78 WR — Christian Watson — 77

SuperStar X-FACTORS

CB JAIRE ALEXANDER

X — SHUTDOWN (Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches)

SS Trait – SHORT ROUTE KO (Improved knockouts in man vs. short routes)

SS Trait - OUTSIDE SHADE (Faster reactions to receiver cuts outside the numbers)

SS Trait - ACROBAT (Diving swats & interceptions)

SuperStars

LT DAVID BAKHTIARI

SS Trait – EDGE PROTECTOR (Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers)

SS Trait – ALL DAY (Better protection against frequent shed attempts)

LOLB RASHAN GARY

SS Trait – NO OUTSIDERS (Faster run shed moves for a better chance at shedding blocks against outside zone plays)

SS Trait — SWIM CLUB (Ignores one bar of blocker resistance when attempting swim/club pass rush moves)

RB AARON JONES

SS Trait – REACH FOR IT (Frequently gains additional yards while being tackled)

SS Trait — JUKE BOX (Steerable juke animations)

DT KENNY CLARK

SS Trait – UNPREDICTABLE (Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance)

SS Trait — INSIDE STUFF (Quicker run sheds against inside zone plays)

Depth Chart