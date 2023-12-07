DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Minnesota Vikings 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Vikings to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.

QB RATING

Kirk Cousins 83 OVERALL – AWR 80 – SPD 75 – SAC 90 – MAC 90 – DAC 92 – THP 88

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN BACK: Cam Akers

POWER BACK: Alexander Mattison

SLOT WR: Justin Jefferson

SLOT CORNER: Byron Murphy Jr.

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Justin Jefferson — 92 SPEED FS — Lewis Cine — 92 SPEED CB — Andrew Booth Jr.— 91 SPEED WR — Jalen Nailor — 91 SPEED RB — Cam Akers — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR — Justin Jefferson — 99 LE — Danielle Hunter — 90 SS — Harrison Smith — 90 TE — T.J. Hockenson — 90 LT — Chrstian Darrisaw — 89 RT — Brian O’Neill — 87 QB — Kirk Cousins — 83 WR — Jordan Addison — 81 CB — Byron Murphy Jr. — 80 MLB — Jordan Hicks — 80

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON

X – DOUBLE ME (Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

SS Trait – ROUTE TECHNICIAN (Quicker cuts while running routes)

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers)

SuperStars

SS HARRISON SMITH

SS Trait – ENFORCER (Guaranteed tackle after hit-sticking ball carriers)

SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones)

SS Trait – DEEP IN ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in deep inside zone)

TE T.J. HOCKENSON

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers)

LE DANIELLE HUNTER

SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance)

SS Trait – REACH ELITE (Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers)

Depth Chart