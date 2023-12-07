DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Minnesota Vikings 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.
For all the latest schedule information and game updates, check out the Madden Streams Information Page. To ensure Madden is the best game possible, scheduled updates are deployed by the Madden Development Team to add features to the game after launch and to tune gameplay based on community feedback.
You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Vikings to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24. Check out the attribute ratings, special abilities and depth charts listed below.
QB RATING
Kirk Cousins 83 OVERALL – AWR 80 – SPD 75 – SAC 90 – MAC 90 – DAC 92 – THP 88
SPECIALTY POSITIONS
3RD DOWN BACK: Cam Akers
POWER BACK: Alexander Mattison
SLOT WR: Justin Jefferson
SLOT CORNER: Byron Murphy Jr.
TOP SPEED
(of players that will see the field)
- WR — Justin Jefferson — 92 SPEED
- FS — Lewis Cine — 92 SPEED
- CB — Andrew Booth Jr.— 91 SPEED
- WR — Jalen Nailor — 91 SPEED
- RB — Cam Akers — 90 SPEED
TOP PLAYERS
- WR — Justin Jefferson — 99
- LE — Danielle Hunter — 90
- SS — Harrison Smith — 90
- TE — T.J. Hockenson — 90
- LT — Chrstian Darrisaw — 89
- RT — Brian O’Neill — 87
- QB — Kirk Cousins — 83
- WR — Jordan Addison — 81
- CB — Byron Murphy Jr. — 80
- MLB — Jordan Hicks — 80
SuperStar X-FACTORS
WR JUSTIN JEFFERSON
X – DOUBLE ME (Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage)
SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)
SS Trait – ROUTE TECHNICIAN (Quicker cuts while running routes)
SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers)
SS Trait – DEEP OUT ELITE (Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers)
SuperStars
SS HARRISON SMITH
SS Trait – ENFORCER (Guaranteed tackle after hit-sticking ball carriers)
SS Trait – FLAT ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones)
SS Trait – DEEP IN ZONE KO (Improved reactions & catch knockouts in deep inside zone)
TE T.J. HOCKENSON
SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)
SS Trait – SHORT IN ELITE (Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers)
LE DANIELLE HUNTER
SS Trait – SPEEDSTER (Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance)
SS Trait – REACH ELITE (Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers)
Depth Chart
Madden 24 Vikings Depth Chart
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|QB1
|Kirk
|Cousins
|QB2
|Joshua
|Dobbs
|RB1
|Alexander
|Mattison
|RB2
|Cam
|Akers
|RB3
|Ty
|Chandler
|FB1
|C.J.
|Ham
|WR1
|Justin
|Jefferson
|WR2
|Jordan
|Addison
|WR3
|K.J.
|Osborn
|WR4
|N'Keal
|Harry
|WR5
|Brandon
|Powell
|WR6
|Jalen
|Nailor
|TE1
|T.J.
|Hockenson
|TE2
|Josh
|Oliver
|TE3
|Johnny
|Mundt
|K1
|Greg
|Joseph