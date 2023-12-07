DraftKings Madden 24 Stream: Detroit Lions 2024 Depth Chart

Check out the daily Madden Stream contests with paid contests for real cash prizes. Contests are now available in both single-game Showdown and three-game Classic formats. Streams of the simulated games are available exclusively on Twitch.

You can find the top DraftKings fantasy football options from the Lions to use on Madden Stream contests from Madden 24.

QB RATING

Jared Goff 84 OVERALL – AWR 82 – SPD 76 – SAC 97 – MAC 86 – DAC 86 – THP 90

SPECIALTY POSITIONS

3RD DOWN RB: Jhamyr Gibbs

POWER BACK: David Montgomery

SLOT WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown

SLOT CORNER: Brian Branch

TOP SPEED

(of players that will see the field)

WR — Jameson Williams — 98 SPEED RB — Jahmyr Gibbs — 94 SPEED WR — Kalif Raymond — 93 SPEED CB — Emmanuel Moseley — 91 SPEED FS — C.J. Gardner-Johnson — 90 SPEED

TOP PLAYERS

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown — 90 C – Frank Ragnow — 90 RT – Penei Sewell — 89 RE — Aiden Hutchinson — 86 FS – C.J. Gardner-Johnson — 85 RB – David Montgomery — 84 QB – Jared Goff — 84 LT – Taylor Decker — 84 RB — Jahmyr Gibbs — 82 SS – Brian Branch — 79

SuperStar X-FACTORS

WR AMON-RA ST. BROWN

X — DOUBLE ME — (Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage)

SS Trait – SHORT OUT ELITE (Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers)

SS Trait – OUTSIDE APPRENTICE (Four additional hot routes when lined up outside)

SuperStars

TE SAM LAPORTA

SS Trait – MID IN ELITE (Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers)

RT PENEI SEWELL

SS Trait – NATURAL TALENT (Begin the game with blocker resistance)

SS Trait – SCREEN PROTECTOR (Dominant impact block wins on screen plays)

RE AIDAN HUTCHINSON

SS Trait – EDGE THREAT (Dominant pass rush moves from the edge)

SS Trait – B.O.G.O. (Grants a free pass rush move after spending a point)

C FRANK RAGNOW

SS Trait – ALL DAY (Better protection against frequent shed attempts)

Depth Chart