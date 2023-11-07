Fantasy Basketball Picks Today: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for November 8

After a day off Tuesday, Wednesday delivers a massive 14-game slate. DraftKings continues to offer huge tournaments for DFS players and below are some of my favorite targets at each position.

Guard

Stud

Ball is an elite pick at this sub $9K price. Terry Rozier (groin) will remain out tonight and with the guard inactive Sunday, Ball flourished vs. the Mavs, posting a triple-double worth 71.5 DKFP in 39 minutes, both of which set season highs for the 22-year-old. With Rozier off the court this season, Ball is amassing an outstanding 1.6 DKFP per minute, thanks to his usage and assist rates increasing 3.4 and 5.2 percentage points, respectively. On top of the larger workload for Ball, he gets the best matchup in basketball Wednesday, facing the Wizards, who rank first in pace and dead last in defensive efficiency. On the DraftKings Sportsbook, this contest carries the second highest total of Wednesday’s 14-game slate at 241 points and the Hornets boast the second largest implied team total on the board at 121.5 points.

Ball should score a minimum of 50 DKFP in this perfect situation and is an intriguing bet for his second straight triple-double at +550 on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Other Options: Tyrese Haliburton ($9,800), Cade Cunningham ($8,400)

Value

Dealing with a concussion to start this season, the Grizzlies eased Kennard back into action, but he finally appears to be back to full strength. The guard has seen more playing time in four straight games, peaking at 32 minutes this past Sunday vs. the Blazers, when he delivered 27.75 DKFP on 4-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies won this game by 12 points – their largest margin of victory this season – and Kennard finished at a team-best +30 in plus/minus. This performance surely earned the sharpshooter 25-30 minutes Wednesday and the Heat have been weak on the perimeter this season, allowing their opponents to hit three pointers at the sixth highest rate in the league.

Kennard led the NBA in three-point percentage last season (49.4%) and is amassing 26.1 DKFP per game for the last 10 instances he has seen at least 25 minutes.

Other Options: Derrick White ($5,900), Jordan Hawkins ($4,700), Collin Sexton ($4,000)

Forward

Stud

Barnes has been sensational this season and certainly will be in the running for the Most Improved Player of the Year. Handling career-highs in usage (26.1%) and assist percentage (27.5%), while also shooting a career-best from the field (51%) and from three (42%), Barnes is generating 51 DKFP per game. In his seven starts, the 22-year-old has recorded three double-doubles and one triple-double.

Dallas has played at a much faster pace this season – they rank 11th in pace after ranking 26th last season – and Barnes has a ceiling well over 50 DKFP in this spot. Plus, checking in at a career-high $8,900 on DraftKings and with 14 games on the schedule tonight, the versatile forward should come with low ownership in GPPs.

Other Options: LeBron James ($9,500), Zion Williamson ($8,800), Jaylen Brown ($8,000)

Value

Just like Ball, Hayward will benefit with Rozier sidelined and is a great way to attack the Hornets in this dream matchup vs. the Wizards. With the guard out Sunday, Hayward finished with 39 DKFP in 34 minutes vs. the Mavs.

Sans Rozier this season, Hayward’s usage has risen 5.3 percentage points and his assist rate has leaped a team-high 8.9 percentage points. The Hornets sport the second highest implied team total on the slate at 121.5 points on the DraftKings Sportsbook, and Hayward has the potential for over 40 DKFP in this incredible spot.

Other Options: Jabari Smith Jr. ($6,200), Deni Avdija ($5,900), Jae Crowder ($3,900)

Center

Stud

Having shares of Jokic is a must tonight, with Jamal Murray (hamstring) out. Making his first full start without Murray on Monday, Jokic destroyed the Pelicans for a triple-double worth 79 DKFP, setting a new season high for the reigning Finals MVP. Overall, with Murray off the floor this season, Jokic has provided an absurd 2.0 DKFP per minute, which is mostly attributed to his assist rate increasing 5.2 percentage points. The Warriors rank 12th in defensive efficiency, but the center is matchup proof with Murray absent, especially on his home floor, where Jokic has been nearly 10 DKFP per game better than when on the road over the last two seasons.

The center is a lock for 60+ DKFP and is an outstanding value despite being the highest priced player on the slate.

Other Options: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,500), (Anthony Davis ($9,900, if active), Julius Randle ($8,100)

Value

At less than $5K, Reid is an excellent value play that brings a great ceiling relative to his salary. The LSU product has been efficient this season, contributing 1.1 DKFP per minute while shooting 56% from the field and 46% beyond the arc. The Wolves will be at home Wednesday, where Reid has supplied 30.5 DKFP per game this season and this Pelicans’ defense he is facing has struggled thus far, ranking 21st in efficiency.

Reid should easily surpass five-times value in this spot and shouldn’t come with much ownership, given the size of this slate and that he comes off the bench.

Other Options: Mark Williams ($6,100), Isaiah Stewart ($5,600, if Jalen Duren is out), Christian Wood ($5,100, if Anthony Davis is out), Kelly Olynyk ($4,500, if Walker Kessler is out), Dario Saric ($4,400, better if Draymond Green is out)

