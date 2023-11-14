Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 RSM Classic Picks, Predictions, DraftKings Preview

2023 RSM Classic Key Stats

Strokes Gained: Approach

Par 4s Gained: 400-450

Fairways Gained

Opportunities Gained

Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com

2023 RSM Classic Courses

Course: Seaside (3 Rounds)

Par: 70

Yardage: 7,005

Greens: Bermuda

Shotlink: YES

Course: Plantation (1 Round)

Par: 72

Yardage: 7,058

Greens: Bermuda

Shotlink: NO

2023 RSM Classic DraftKings Notes

Field: 156 players

Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes

Lineup Lock: Thursday, November 16

Roster: Six golfers

Salary cap: $50,000

2023 RSM Classic Picks

SI WOO KIM

Si WOOOOO stopped playing this event in 2019 after missing the cut for the third straight year. Seems strange, though. What are the main comp events? Sony, Heritage and Colonial, probably — the three main ones. Maybe Sawgrass too? Well, Si Woo Kim has won at three of those courses.

DAVIS THOMPSON

One of the 400 “local ties” players we have in the field. We need Thompson to match his late-summer putting with his current ball striking and we’re rich!

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.