Fantasy Golf Picks — 2023 RSM Classic Picks, Predictions, DraftKings Preview

2023 RSM Classic Key Stats
Strokes Gained: Approach
Par 4s Gained: 400-450
Fairways Gained
Opportunities Gained
Mayo’s Key Stats powered by FantasyNational.com
2023 RSM Classic Courses
Course: Seaside (3 Rounds)
Par: 70
Yardage: 7,005
Greens: Bermuda
Shotlink: YES
Course: Plantation (1 Round)
Par: 72
Yardage: 7,058
Greens: Bermuda
Shotlink: NO
2023 RSM Classic DraftKings Notes
Field: 156 players
Cut: Top 65 and Ties after 36 Holes
Lineup Lock: Thursday, November 16
Roster: Six golfers
Salary cap: $50,000
2023 RSM Classic Picks
SI WOO KIM
Si WOOOOO stopped playing this event in 2019 after missing the cut for the third straight year. Seems strange, though. What are the main comp events? Sony, Heritage and Colonial, probably — the three main ones. Maybe Sawgrass too? Well, Si Woo Kim has won at three of those courses.
DAVIS THOMPSON
One of the 400 “local ties” players we have in the field. We need Thompson to match his late-summer putting with his current ball striking and we’re rich!
