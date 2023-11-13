 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 11 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams — 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 11 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Frankfurt Games-Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 10 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Mike Leone going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 11 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 10 Recap; Week 11 Opening Betting Lines

Week 11 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 11 TE Rankings (PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. T.J. Hockenson
  3. Sam LaPorta
  4. Mark Andrews
  5. George Kittle
  6. Dalton Kincaid
  7. Dalton Schultz
  8. Trey McBride
  9. Evan Engram
  10. Cade Otton
  11. David Njoku
  12. Logan Thomas
  13. Jake Ferguson
  14. Cole Kmet
  15. Donald Parham
  16. Jack Stoll
  17. Luke Musgrave
  18. Tanner Hudson
  19. Michael Mayer
  20. Durham Smythe
  21. Tyler Higbee
  22. Daniel Bellinger
  23. Connor Heyward
  24. Tyler Conklin
  25. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  26. Noah Fant
  27. Hayden Hurst
  28. Adam Trautman
  29. Irv Smith
  30. Drew Sample
  31. Isaiah Likely
  32. Josh Oliver

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 11 DST Rankings

  1. DAL
  2. CLE
  3. DET
  4. WAS
  5. SF
  6. SEA
  7. JAX
  8. MIA
  9. BUF
  10. BAL
  11. NYJ
  12. PIT
  13. HOU
  14. NYG
  15. CIN

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

