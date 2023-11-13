 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 11 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 11 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Frankfurt Games-Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 10 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Mike Leone going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 11 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 10 Recap; Week 11 Opening Betting Lines

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 11 WR Rankings (PPR)

  1. Tyreek Hill
  2. CeeDee Lamb
  3. A.J. Brown
  4. Justin Jefferson
  5. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  6. Stefon Diggs
  7. Ja’Marr Chase
  8. Keenan Allen
  9. Brandon Aiyuk
  10. DeVonta Smith
  11. Cooper Kupp
  12. Jaylen Waddle
  13. Mike Evans
  14. DeAndre Hopkins
  15. Nico Collins
  16. Adam Thielen
  17. Christian Kirk
  18. Diontae Johnson
  19. DJ Moore
  20. Davante Adams
  21. Tank Dell
  22. Garrett Wilson
  23. Terry McLaurin
  24. Tee Higgins
  25. Deebo Samuel
  26. DK Metcalf
  27. Jordan Addison
  28. Amari Cooper
  29. Puka Nacua
  30. Marquise Brown
  31. Courtland Sutton
  32. Zay Flowers
  33. Chris Godwin
  34. Tyler Lockett
  35. Noah Brown
  36. Calvin Ridley
  37. Jahan Dotson
  38. Tyler Boyd
  39. Brandin Cooks
  40. Romeo Doubs
  41. Robert Woods
  42. Jakobi Meyers
  43. George Pickens
  44. Michael Wilson
  45. Elijah Moore
  46. Gabriel Davis
  47. Christian Watson
  48. Khalil Shakir
  49. Jayden Reed
  51. Rashee Rice
  52. Jerry Jeudy
  53. Jalen Guyton
  54. Kyle Phillips
  55. Justin Watson
  56. Curtis Samuel
  57. Rondale Moore
  58. Jonathan Mingo
  59. River Cracraft
  60. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  61. Darnell Mooney
  62. Quentin Johnston
  63. KJ Osborn
  64. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  65. Skyy Moore
  66. Jake Bobo
  67. Trey Palmer
  68. Rashod Bateman
  69. Jamison Crowder
  70. Nelson Agholor
  71. Michael Gallup
  72. Jauan Jennings
  73. Dyami Brown
  74. Odell Beckham Jr
  75. Darius Slayton
  76. DJ Chark
  77. Braxton Berrios
  78. Tutu Atwell
  79. Julio Jones
  80. Brandon Powell
  81. Kadarius Toney
  82. Jameson Williams
  83. Kalif Raymond
  84. Dontayvion Wicks
  85. Wan’Dale Robinson
  86. Calvin Austin
  87. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  88. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  89. Deonte Harty
  90. Ronnie Bell
  91. Ray-Ray McCloud
  92. Chris Moore
  93. Trishton Jackson
  94. Randall Cobb
  95. Allen Lazard
  96. Marvin Mims
  97. Quentin Johnson
  98. Terrance Marshall
  99. Deven Thompkins
  100. Jalin Hyatt
  101. Cedrick Wilson
  102. Allen Robinson II
  103. Isaiah Hodgins
  104. DeAndre Carter

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

