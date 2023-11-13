2023 Week 11 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 10 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Mike Leone going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 11 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 11 WR Rankings (PPR)

Tyreek Hill CeeDee Lamb A.J. Brown Justin Jefferson Amon-Ra St. Brown Stefon Diggs Ja’Marr Chase Keenan Allen Brandon Aiyuk DeVonta Smith Cooper Kupp Jaylen Waddle Mike Evans DeAndre Hopkins Nico Collins Adam Thielen Christian Kirk Diontae Johnson DJ Moore Davante Adams Tank Dell Garrett Wilson Terry McLaurin Tee Higgins Deebo Samuel DK Metcalf Jordan Addison Amari Cooper Puka Nacua Marquise Brown Courtland Sutton Zay Flowers Chris Godwin Tyler Lockett Noah Brown Calvin Ridley Jahan Dotson Tyler Boyd Brandin Cooks Romeo Doubs Robert Woods Jakobi Meyers George Pickens Michael Wilson Elijah Moore Gabriel Davis Christian Watson Khalil Shakir Jayden Reed Robert Woods Rashee Rice Jerry Jeudy Jalen Guyton Kyle Phillips Justin Watson Curtis Samuel Rondale Moore Jonathan Mingo River Cracraft Jaxon Smith-Njigba Darnell Mooney Quentin Johnston KJ Osborn Marquez Valdes-Scantling Skyy Moore Jake Bobo Trey Palmer Rashod Bateman Jamison Crowder Nelson Agholor Michael Gallup Jauan Jennings Dyami Brown Odell Beckham Jr Darius Slayton DJ Chark Braxton Berrios Tutu Atwell Julio Jones Brandon Powell Kadarius Toney Jameson Williams Kalif Raymond Dontayvion Wicks Wan’Dale Robinson Calvin Austin Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Donovan Peoples-Jones Deonte Harty Ronnie Bell Ray-Ray McCloud Chris Moore Trishton Jackson Randall Cobb Allen Lazard Marvin Mims Quentin Johnson Terrance Marshall Deven Thompkins Jalin Hyatt Cedrick Wilson Allen Robinson II Isaiah Hodgins DeAndre Carter

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

