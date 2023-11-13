 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 11 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams — 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 11 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 10 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Mike Leone going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 11 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 10 Recap; Week 11 Opening Betting Lines

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 11 RB Rankings (PPR)

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Austin Ekeler
  3. Breece Hall
  4. Travis Etienne
  5. Raheem Mostert
  6. De’Von Achane
  7. D’Andre Swift
  8. Tony Pollard
  9. Josh Jacobs
  10. Rachaad White
  11. James Conner
  12. David Montgomery
  13. Kenneth Walker
  14. Jahmyr Gibbs
  15. Derrick Henry
  16. Joe Mixon
  17. Saquon Barkley
  18. Devin Singletary
  19. Brian Robinson
  20. Aaron Jones
  21. Ty Chandler
  22. Gus Edwards
  23. Javonte Williams
  24. Isiah Pacheco
  25. Chuba Hubbard
  26. Najee Harris
  27. Jerome Ford
  28. James Cook
  29. Jaylen Warren
  30. Darrell Henderson
  31. Khalil Herbert
  32. D’Onta Foreman
  33. Justice Hill
  34. Kenneth Gainwell
  35. Keaton Mitchell
  36. Kareem Hunt
  37. Antonio Gibson
  38. Zach Charbonnet
  39. Miles Sanders
  40. Tyjae Spears
  41. AJ Dillon
  42. Jerick McKinnon
  43. Roschon Johnson
  44. Jaleel McLaughlin
  45. Royce Freeman
  46. Latavius Murray
  47. Chase Edmonds
  48. Elijah Mitchell
  49. Boston Scott
  50. Salvon Ahmed
  51. Jeff Wilson
  52. Rico Dowdle
  53. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  54. Keaontay Ingram
  55. Samaje Perine
  56. Craig Reynolds
  57. Jordan Mason
  58. Josh Kelley
  59. Darrynton Evans
  60. Pierre Strong
  61. Tony Jones
  62. Michael Carter
  63. Matt Breida
  64. Dalvin Cook
  65. Patrick Taylor
  66. Eric Gray
  67. Trey Sermon
  68. Tank Bigsby
  69. Isaiah Spiller
  70. Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

