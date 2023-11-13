2023 Week 11 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams — 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 10 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Mike Leone going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 11 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 11 RB Rankings (PPR)

Christian McCaffrey Austin Ekeler Breece Hall Travis Etienne Raheem Mostert De’Von Achane D’Andre Swift Tony Pollard Josh Jacobs Rachaad White James Conner David Montgomery Kenneth Walker Jahmyr Gibbs Derrick Henry Joe Mixon Saquon Barkley Devin Singletary Brian Robinson Aaron Jones Ty Chandler Gus Edwards Javonte Williams Isiah Pacheco Chuba Hubbard Najee Harris Jerome Ford James Cook Jaylen Warren Darrell Henderson Khalil Herbert D’Onta Foreman Justice Hill Kenneth Gainwell Keaton Mitchell Kareem Hunt Antonio Gibson Zach Charbonnet Miles Sanders Tyjae Spears AJ Dillon Jerick McKinnon Roschon Johnson Jaleel McLaughlin Royce Freeman Latavius Murray Chase Edmonds Elijah Mitchell Boston Scott Salvon Ahmed Jeff Wilson Rico Dowdle Clyde Edwards-Helaire Keaontay Ingram Samaje Perine Craig Reynolds Jordan Mason Josh Kelley Darrynton Evans Pierre Strong Tony Jones Michael Carter Matt Breida Dalvin Cook Patrick Taylor Eric Gray Trey Sermon Tank Bigsby Isaiah Spiller Ke’Shawn Vaughn

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.