2023 Week 6 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams — 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 6 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Ben Rasa going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 6 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Kale Chips made on air.

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 6 RB Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

  1. Christian McCaffrey
  2. Tony Pollard
  3. David Montgomery
  4. Joe Mixon
  5. Austin Ekeler
  6. Travis Etienne
  7. De’Von Achane
  8. Bijan Robinson
  9. Alvin Kamara
  10. Isiah Pacheco
  11. Raheem Mostert
  12. Rachaad White
  13. Kyren Williams
  14. Kenneth Walker
  15. Brian Robinson
  16. James Cook
  17. Breece Hall
  18. Josh Jacobs
  19. Derrick Henry
  20. D’Andre Swift
  21. Dameon Pierce
  22. Jerome Ford
  23. Alexander Mattison
  24. Roschon Johnson
  25. Rhamondre Stevenson
  26. Zack Moss
  27. Emari Demercado
  28. Jaleel McLaughlin
  29. Matt Breida
  30. Miles Sanders
  31. Justice Hill
  32. Samaje Perine
  33. Kenneth Gainwell
  34. Tyler Allgeier
  35. Jonathan Taylor
  36. Gus Edwards
  37. Antonio Gibson
  38. Jerick McKinnon
  39. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  40. Ezekiel Elliott
  41. Michael Carter
  42. D’Onta Foreman
  43. Chuba Hubbard
  44. Cam Akers
  45. Damien Harris
  46. Latavius Murray
  47. Zach Charbonnet
  48. Craig Reynolds
  49. Tyjae Spears
  50. Joshua Kelley
  51. Devin Singletary
  52. Kareem Hunt
  53. Kendre Miller
  54. Eric Gray
  55. Rico Dowdle
  56. Pierre Strong
  57. DeeJay Dallas
  58. Dalvin Cook
  59. Jeff Wilson
  60. Trey Sermon
  61. Tank Bigsby
  62. Melvin Gordon
  63. Isaiah Spiller
  64. Ke’Shawn Vaughn
  65. Kenyan Drake
  66. Sean Tucker
  67. D’Ernest Johnson
  68. Trayveon Williams
  69. Cordarrelle Patterson
  70. Ty Chandler
  71. Tony Jones
  72. Salvon Ahmed
  73. Chase Brown
  74. Rashaad Penny
  75. Boston Scott
  76. Zamir White

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

