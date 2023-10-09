2023 Week 6 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams — 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Ben Rasa going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 6 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Kale Chips made on air.

Week 5 Recap | Week 6 Spreads | Team By Team Notes | MNF Props

Week 6 Rankings — Injury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 6 RB Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

Christian McCaffrey Tony Pollard David Montgomery Joe Mixon Austin Ekeler Travis Etienne De’Von Achane Bijan Robinson Alvin Kamara Isiah Pacheco Raheem Mostert Rachaad White Kyren Williams Kenneth Walker Brian Robinson James Cook Breece Hall Josh Jacobs Derrick Henry D’Andre Swift Dameon Pierce Jerome Ford Alexander Mattison Roschon Johnson Rhamondre Stevenson Zack Moss Emari Demercado Jaleel McLaughlin Matt Breida Miles Sanders Justice Hill Samaje Perine Kenneth Gainwell Tyler Allgeier Jonathan Taylor Gus Edwards Antonio Gibson Jerick McKinnon Clyde Edwards-Helaire Ezekiel Elliott Michael Carter D’Onta Foreman Chuba Hubbard Cam Akers Damien Harris Latavius Murray Zach Charbonnet Craig Reynolds Tyjae Spears Joshua Kelley Devin Singletary Kareem Hunt Kendre Miller Eric Gray Rico Dowdle Pierre Strong DeeJay Dallas Dalvin Cook Jeff Wilson Trey Sermon Tank Bigsby Melvin Gordon Isaiah Spiller Ke’Shawn Vaughn Kenyan Drake Sean Tucker D’Ernest Johnson Trayveon Williams Cordarrelle Patterson Ty Chandler Tony Jones Salvon Ahmed Chase Brown Rashaad Penny Boston Scott Zamir White

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.