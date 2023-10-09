2023 Week 6 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams — 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Ben Rasa going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 6 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Kale Chips made on air.

Week 5 Recap | Week 6 Spreads | Team By Team Notes | MNF Props

Week 6 Rankings — Injury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 6 WR Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

Tyreek Hill Stefon Diggs Ja’Marr Chase Cooper Kupp Davante Adams Amon-Ra St. Brown A.J. Brown Keenan Allen CeeDee Lamb Jaylen Waddle D.J. Moore Chris Olave Puka Nacua Brandon Aiyuk DK Metcalf Mike Evans DeVonta Smith Chris Godwin Tyler Lockett Calvin Ridley Nico Collins Marquise Brown Adam Thielen Christian Kirk Jakobi Meyers Gabriel Davis Amari Cooper Terry McLaurin DeAndre Hopkins Garrett Wilson Deebo Samuel Michael Pittman Jordan Addison Michael Thomas Tutu Atwell Zay Flowers Drake London Michael Wilson K.J. Osborn Josh Downs Curtis Samuel Robert Woods Josh Reynolds Josh Palmer Rashee Rice Jonathan Mingo Trenton Irwin Darius Slayton DeVante Parker Jerry Jeudy D.J. Chark Courtland Sutton Tyler Boyd Jahan Dotson Rashid Shaheed Quentin Johnston Marvin Mims Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Justin Watson Brandon Powell Marquez Valdes-Scantling Brandin Cooks Braxton Berrios Kendrick Bourne Nelson Agholor Jauan Jennings Rashod Bateman Skyy Moore Elijah Moore Donovan Peoples-Jones Allen Lazard Rondale Moore Jaxon Smith-Njigba Deonte Harty Darnell Mooney Kalif Raymond Terrace Marshall Deven Thompkins Odell Beckham Jr Cedrick Wilson Kadarius Toney Allen Robinson II Isaiah Hodgins Jameson Williams Quez Watkins Van Jefferson Alec Pierce Trey Palmer Randall Cobb Mack Hollins Jalin Hyatt Parris Campbell Hunter Renfrow Michael Gallup DeAndre Carter Dyami Brown

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

