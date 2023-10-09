 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 6 WR Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams — 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 6 WR rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 5 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Ben Rasa going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 6 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Kale Chips made on air.

Fantasy Notes for Each Team + Full Injury Support

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 6 WR Rankings (PPR)

INJURY LIST (Updated Each Morning)

  1. Tyreek Hill
  2. Stefon Diggs
  3. Ja’Marr Chase
  4. Cooper Kupp
  5. Davante Adams
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown
  7. A.J. Brown
  8. Keenan Allen
  9. CeeDee Lamb
  10. Jaylen Waddle
  11. D.J. Moore
  12. Chris Olave
  13. Puka Nacua
  14. Brandon Aiyuk
  15. DK Metcalf
  16. Mike Evans
  17. DeVonta Smith
  18. Chris Godwin
  19. Tyler Lockett
  20. Calvin Ridley
  21. Nico Collins
  22. Marquise Brown
  23. Adam Thielen
  24. Christian Kirk
  25. Jakobi Meyers
  26. Gabriel Davis
  27. Amari Cooper
  28. Terry McLaurin
  29. DeAndre Hopkins
  30. Garrett Wilson
  31. Deebo Samuel
  32. Michael Pittman
  33. Jordan Addison
  34. Michael Thomas
  35. Tutu Atwell
  36. Zay Flowers
  37. Drake London
  38. Michael Wilson
  39. K.J. Osborn
  40. Josh Downs
  41. Curtis Samuel
  42. Robert Woods
  43. Josh Reynolds
  44. Josh Palmer
  45. Rashee Rice
  46. Jonathan Mingo
  47. Trenton Irwin
  48. Darius Slayton
  49. DeVante Parker
  50. Jerry Jeudy
  51. D.J. Chark
  52. Courtland Sutton
  53. Tyler Boyd
  54. Jahan Dotson
  55. Rashid Shaheed
  56. Quentin Johnston
  57. Marvin Mims
  58. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
  59. Justin Watson
  60. Brandon Powell
  61. Marquez Valdes-Scantling
  62. Brandin Cooks
  63. Braxton Berrios
  64. Kendrick Bourne
  65. Nelson Agholor
  66. Jauan Jennings
  67. Rashod Bateman
  68. Skyy Moore
  69. Elijah Moore
  70. Donovan Peoples-Jones
  71. Allen Lazard
  72. Rondale Moore
  73. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
  74. Deonte Harty
  75. Darnell Mooney
  76. Kalif Raymond
  77. Terrace Marshall
  78. Deven Thompkins
  79. Odell Beckham Jr
  80. Cedrick Wilson
  81. Kadarius Toney
  82. Allen Robinson II
  83. Isaiah Hodgins
  84. Jameson Williams
  85. Quez Watkins
  86. Van Jefferson
  87. Alec Pierce
  88. Trey Palmer
  89. Randall Cobb
  90. Mack Hollins
  91. Jalin Hyatt
  92. Parris Campbell
  93. Hunter Renfrow
  94. Michael Gallup
  95. DeAndre Carter
  96. Dyami Brown

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

