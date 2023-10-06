Fantasy Football Picks: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Value Plays for Week 5

We can all figure out who the studs are on a football slate. No one has to go out of their way to tell you to play Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen on a particular slate. What really takes the effort is combing through the player pool and figuring out who are some of the best values on the board ahead of the Sunday slate. That’s what we’ll do in this piece each and every week. I’ll help you save some salary while hopefully not skimping on the fantasy production.

Let’s get into some of the best value plays at each position for the Week 5 main slate on DraftKings.

Quarterback

Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Bengals, $5,200 — From a fantasy perspective, Dobbs has been a damn good value. Currently priced at his highest salary of the season, $5,200 is nothing for a QB who’s averaged 17.2 DKFP through four games. Even for as good as he’s been, Dobbs is not expected to carry much ownership as a three-point dog to the Bengals. Not only has Dobbs been efficient through the air, completing 71% of his pass attempts with an adjusted completion of 76% but he’s been running the ball as well. Averaging six attempts and 35 yards per game, Dobbs will face a Bengals defense having allowed the fifth most rushing yards to the QB position. I think Dobbs is a sneaky good play this week and one that’ll allow you to pay up at other positions.

Other Option – Zach Wilson at DEN

Running Back

Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings, $5,700 — When the season began, the Chiefs running back situation was very up in the air. Now, four weeks into it, we’re starting to have a clearer picture. Luckily for us, the salary for Pacheco has not been properly adjusted. Last week against the Jets, Pacheco accounted for 23 total touches, which was way more than anyone else. Jerick McKinnon ($4,900) hasn’t handled more than three carries or targets in a game while Clyde Edwards-Helaire ($4,500) only saw a large workload when Pacheco was dealing with a hamstring injury in Week 3 against the Bears. Pacheco will face an average Vikings run defense that’s allowed an average of 3.6 YPC. With the highest game total of the slate at 53 points, Pacheco should see plenty of work in this one.

Other Options –

Wide Receiver

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, $3,700 — A tough week for Downs in Week 4 could keep his ownership in check despite the $3,700 salary. After going for 13.7 DKFP against the Ravens, Downs only scored 5.7 DKFP against the Rams in Week 4. However, he’s in a great bounce-back spot in Week 5 against the Titans. Operating out of the slot on 77% of his snaps, Downs will see plenty of CB Roger McCreary. In coverage, McCreary has allowed a 72% reception rate for 176 yards, 9.8 YPR, and 83 YAC. Against a team that’s allowing the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, Downs should provide cheap value at only $3,700.

Other Options – Calvin Austin vs. BAL

Tight End

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles, $4,100 – With the impending return of Copper Kupp ($8,600) there’ll be very little attention on someone like Higbee. Sure, his current 6.5 targets per game share will go down but this is a great matchup for him. The Eagles have been one of the more generous teams to this position, allowing an average of 16 DKFP per game. Opposing tight ends have averaged 58.5 receiving yards and scored three times. I can’t imagine the Rams not being cautious with Kupp and the matchup for him isn’t great either. Higbee could still thrive in Week 5 before likely losing some of those targets moving forward.

Other Options – Irv Smith Jr at ARI

