Fantasy Football QB-WR Stacks Today: Top DraftKings NFL DFS Quarterback-Wide Receiver Picks for Week 5

Four teams will be on bye for Week 5 (LAC, SEA, TB, CLE), leaving some big names out of the mix for DFS. Still, some quarterback-wide receiver stacks that could do plenty of damage against their respective opponents. Let’s highlight four of them to consider.

The reasoning behind stacking a quarterback with his wide receiver is that both players benefit from each completion, doubling the value of that play for your DraftKings fantasy football lineup.

4. Patrick Mahomes ($8,200)/Rashee Rice ($3,600), Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings

This is a great matchup for the Chiefs’ offense. Even after limiting the Panthers to 13 points in Week 4, the Vikings have allowed an average of 23.8 points per game this season. They have allowed seven passing touchdowns, which is tied for the sixth-most in the NFL. Mahomes already has eight passing touchdowns, although he has topped 300 passing yards in a game just one time.

The problem with stacking a wide receiver with Mahomes is tight end Travis Kelce ($7,600) is his favorite pass-catching option. For those who want to roll with a wide receiver to stack with Mahomes, don’t sleep on Rice. He has received 19 targets, which is second on the team to Kelce. That has helped him score at least 10.9 DKFP in two of their four games. That makes him a potential value play at his cheap salary.

3. Jalen Hurts ($8,000)/A.J. Brown ($8,000), Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Hurts is coming off his best passing performance of the young season. He threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders, leading the Eagles to a win in overtime. He also chipped in 34 rushing yards on nine carries. With at least nine carries in all four games, Hurts has one of the highest floors among quarterbacks in DFS.

A great option to pair with Hurts in Brown. He caught nine passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns against the Commanders. The Eagles look his way early and often, giving him at least 10 targets in three of their four games. While the Rams aren’t the easiest of opponents, this duo still has stellar upside.

2. Kirk Cousins ($6,900)/Justin Jefferson ($9,400), Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Vikings lost each of their first three games despite Cousins throwing for a combined 1,075 yards and nine touchdowns. They finally earned their first victory in Week 4, a game in which Cousins threw for just 139 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions against the Panthers. For all of their shortcomings, the Panthers have allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per game in the league, so it wasn’t exactly an ideal matchup for Cousins.

Cousins is in a similar boat this week in that the Chiefs have allowed the eighth-fewest passing yards per game. However, he only had to attempt 19 passes against the Panthers with the Vikings having a lead going into the fourth quarter. Expect him to possibly double that number of pass attempts while he tries to keep up with Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. That should result in a ton of targets for Jefferson, who already has 33 receptions for 543 yards and three touchdowns for the season.

It’s difficult to read too much into the muted passing numbers that the Seahawks produced against the Giants in Week 4. The defense so thoroughly dominated that they didn’t need to do much on offense. The Giants have been blown out in three of their four games, so teams haven’t needed to throw much against them late in games.

There is the potential for another lopsided defeat for the Giants here. For the route to occur, though, Tagovailoa and Hill could be in line for big games. The Giants have been rolling with two rookie cornerbacks in Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins, while safety Jason Pinnock has struggled to replace Julian Love, who departed for the Seahawks. After producing a modest three receptions for 58 yards against the Bills in Week 4, look for Hill to bounce back with a much better stat line.

