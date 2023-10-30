2023 Week 9 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 8 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 9 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook

Injuries | Week 8 Recap | Week 9 Spreads | Team-By-Team Notes

Week 9 Rankings — Injury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 9 RB Rankings (PPR)

Alvin Kamara Saquon Barkley Austin Ekeler Kenneth Walker Raheem Mostert Breece Hall Derrick Henry Josh Jacobs Joe Mixon Isiah Pacheco Tony Pollard Bijan Robinson Rachaad White D’Andre Swift Jonathan Taylor James Cook Rhamondre Stevenson Alexander Mattison Zack Moss Emari Demercado Dameon Pierce Gus Edwards Justice Hill Chuba Hubbard Jerome Ford Jaylen Warren Darrell Henderson Roschon Johnson Kareem Hunt Devin Singletary AJ Dillon Brian Robinson D’Onta Foreman Aaron Jones Najee Harris Royce Freeman Antonio Gibson Ezekiel Elliott Kenneth Gainwell Latavius Murray Josh Kelley Jeff Wilson Zach Charbonnet Miles Sanders Cam Akers Tyjae Spears Darrynton Evans Tyler Allgeier Pierre Strong Jamaal Williams Jerick McKinnon Michael Carter Clyde Edwards-Helaire Damien Williams Chase Edmonds Keaontay Ingram Matt Breida Boston Scott Dalvin Cook Tony Jones Rico Dowdle Kendre Miller Patrick Taylor Eric Gray DeeJay Dallas Trey Sermon Melvin Gordon Isaiah Spiller Ke’Shawn Vaughn Kenyan Drake Sean Tucker D’Ernest Johnson Treyveon Williams Cordarrelle Patterson Ty Chandler Salvon Ahmed Chase Brown Rashaad Penny Zamir White

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

