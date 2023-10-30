 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 9 RB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 9 RB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 8 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 9 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 8 Recap, Week 9 Opening Spreads

Injuries | Week 8 Recap | Week 9 Spreads | Team-By-Team Notes

Week 9 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 9 RB Rankings (PPR)

  1. Alvin Kamara
  2. Saquon Barkley
  3. Austin Ekeler
  4. Kenneth Walker
  5. Raheem Mostert
  6. Breece Hall
  7. Derrick Henry
  8. Josh Jacobs
  9. Joe Mixon
  10. Isiah Pacheco
  11. Tony Pollard
  12. Bijan Robinson
  13. Rachaad White
  14. D’Andre Swift
  15. Jonathan Taylor
  16. James Cook
  17. Rhamondre Stevenson
  18. Alexander Mattison
  19. Zack Moss
  20. Emari Demercado
  21. Dameon Pierce
  22. Gus Edwards
  23. Justice Hill
  24. Chuba Hubbard
  25. Jerome Ford
  26. Jaylen Warren
  27. Darrell Henderson
  28. Roschon Johnson
  29. Kareem Hunt
  30. Devin Singletary
  31. AJ Dillon
  32. Brian Robinson
  33. D’Onta Foreman
  34. Aaron Jones
  35. Najee Harris
  36. Royce Freeman
  37. Antonio Gibson
  38. Ezekiel Elliott
  39. Kenneth Gainwell
  40. Latavius Murray
  41. Josh Kelley
  42. Jeff Wilson
  43. Zach Charbonnet
  44. Miles Sanders
  45. Cam Akers
  46. Tyjae Spears
  47. Darrynton Evans
  48. Tyler Allgeier
  49. Pierre Strong
  50. Jamaal Williams
  51. Jerick McKinnon
  52. Michael Carter
  53. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  54. Damien Williams
  55. Chase Edmonds
  56. Keaontay Ingram
  57. Matt Breida
  58. Boston Scott
  59. Dalvin Cook
  60. Tony Jones
  61. Rico Dowdle
  62. Kendre Miller
  63. Patrick Taylor
  64. Eric Gray
  65. DeeJay Dallas
  66. Trey Sermon
  67. Melvin Gordon
  68. Isaiah Spiller
  69. Ke’Shawn Vaughn
  70. Kenyan Drake
  71. Sean Tucker
  72. D’Ernest Johnson
  73. Treyveon Williams
  74. Cordarrelle Patterson
  75. Ty Chandler
  76. Salvon Ahmed
  77. Chase Brown
  78. Rashaad Penny
  79. Zamir White

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

