2023 Week 9 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams — 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 9 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 8 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 9 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 8 Recap, Week 9 Opening Spreads

Injuries | Week 8 Recap | Week 9 Spreads | Team-By-Team Notes

Week 9 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Podcast Links — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 9 TE Rankings (PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Mark Andrews
  3. T.J. Hockenson
  4. Dallas Goedert
  5. Dalton Kincaid
  6. Taysom Hill
  7. Kyle Pitts
  8. Dalton Schultz
  9. Trey McBride
  10. Logan Thomas
  11. Darren Waller
  12. David Njoku
  13. Jake Ferguson
  14. Jonnu Smith
  15. Cade Otton
  16. Luke Musgrave
  17. Connor Heyward
  18. Hunter Henry
  19. Michael Mayer
  20. Cole Kmet
  21. Donald Parham
  22. Juwan Johnson
  23. Gerald Everett
  24. Durham Smythe
  25. Tyler Conklin
  26. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  27. Greg Dulcich
  28. Noah Fant
  29. Hayden Hurst
  30. Irv Smith
  31. Drew Sample
  32. Tyler Higbee
  33. Mike Gesicki
  34. Isaiah Likely
  35. Josh Oliver

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 9 DST Rankings

  1. CLE
  2. NO
  3. NYJ
  4. LAC
  5. BAL
  6. PIT
  7. SEA
  8. LAR
  9. NE
  10. TEN
  11. IND
  12. PHI
  13. DAL
  14. CIN
  15. LV
  16. NYG
  17. ATL
  18. BUF
  19. TB
  20. ARZ

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

