2023 Week 9 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams — 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 8 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 9 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook

Injuries | Week 8 Recap | Week 9 Spreads | Team-By-Team Notes

Week 9 Rankings — Injury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 9 TE Rankings (PPR)

Travis Kelce Mark Andrews T.J. Hockenson Dallas Goedert Dalton Kincaid Taysom Hill Kyle Pitts Dalton Schultz Trey McBride Logan Thomas Darren Waller David Njoku Jake Ferguson Jonnu Smith Cade Otton Luke Musgrave Connor Heyward Hunter Henry Michael Mayer Cole Kmet Donald Parham Juwan Johnson Gerald Everett Durham Smythe Tyler Conklin Chigoziem Okonkwo Greg Dulcich Noah Fant Hayden Hurst Irv Smith Drew Sample Tyler Higbee Mike Gesicki Isaiah Likely Josh Oliver

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 9 DST Rankings

CLE NO NYJ LAC BAL PIT SEA LAR NE TEN IND PHI DAL CIN LV NYG ATL BUF TB ARZ

