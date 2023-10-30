 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 9 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 9 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
Pat Mayo recaps Week 8 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Garion Thorne going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 9 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 8 Recap, Week 9 Opening Spreads

Injuries | Week 8 Recap | Week 9 Spreads | Team-By-Team Notes

Week 9 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 9 QB Rankings (PPR)

  1. Josh Allen
  2. Lamar Jackson
  3. Joe Burrow
  4. Patrick Mahomes
  5. Jalen Hurts
  6. Tua Tagovailoa
  7. Derek Carr
  8. Dak Prescott
  9. Justin Herbert
  10. CJ Stroud
  11. Daniel Jones
  12. Justin Fields
  13. Jimmy Garoppolo
  14. Geno Smith
  15. Baker Mayfield
  16. Bryce Young
  17. Gardner Minshew
  18. Sam Howell
  19. Will Levis
  20. Desmond Ridder
  21. Brett Rypien
  22. Jordan Love
  23. Mitch Trubisky
  24. Mac Jones
  25. Josh Dobbs
  26. PJ Walker
  27. Zach Wilson
  28. Jaren Hall

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

