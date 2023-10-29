Fantasy Basketball Picks: Top DraftKings NBA DFS Targets, Values for October 29

Whether you’re chasing or just not a football fan, there is always a Sunday NBA DFS slate waiting for you. These slates are not very big, so the research process can be light. While everyone else dedicates their day to the NFL, we can get ahead by digging into the five-game evening slate that starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Delay the work week a few more hours. Get in on some NBA DFS action, and start by enjoying another colorful weekend edition of the NBA Targets.

Guard

Studs

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, $9,400 — After a so-so opening night, Curry bounced back and buried the Kings. He couldn’t miss. Will he score 41 points again? If there was ever an opportunity to drop back-to-back 40-point nights, then it’s against the Rockets. Of course, there is blowout concerns. That will be the case all season with the Rockets. There is another small problem. Curry is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. If he is unable to suit up, then SG/SF Moses Moody ($4,000) could be a popular DFS NBA value pick in the back court.

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks, $9,600 — His debut with the Bucks was fantastic. Lillard looked like the leader he was with the Blazer. He played 37 minutes, carried a 31.7% usage rate and scored 57 DKFP. His second run with his new team could be even better. Kris Middleton is out. Lillard is nearly guaranteed another game with minutes and usage in the mid 30s. He likely won’t make 17 free throws again, but he likely won’t dial down the aggression.

Value

Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks, $4,800 — Kris Middleton’s absence on Sunday’s medium-sized slate creates two obvious value options. Beasley played 31 minutes in Thursday's contest. He only took four shots. That is worrisome. Fade away, or take a risk In a very small role, Beasley still managed 18 DKFP. He should have a larger role on Sunday, and the 238.5 Over/Under is the largest on the slate.

Forward

Studs

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Clippers, $8,000 — He has arrived. Wemby hit the game tying bucket that sent Friday night’s game with the Rockets into overtime. The Spurs went on to win thanks to his 11 points and three blocks in the closing minutes of the game. In his debut, he was efficient but less active. It’s understandable. In the follow up, he was less efficient but the volume increased. We’ll take it. Rookie or not, 30 minutes and a 33% usage rate from a big man is a solid DFS pick every night.

Value

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers at Philadelphia 76ers, $6,000 — This price tag has increased. That should lower ownership. Sharpe was a sharp selection on Friday. It’s still sharp on Sunday. He shot the ball 23 times on Friday, and 11 were threes. He finished with 37.75 DKFP (41 minutes and a 28.8% usage rate). In the 2023 opener, he played 29 minutes off the bench and scored 28.5 DKFP with a 20.3% usage rate. It’s early, but it looks like Sharpe will play a significant role on this team, especially with Anfernee Simons out until Christmas.

Jae Crowder, Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks, $4,000 — Khris Middleton’s minutes and usage will be spread throughout the Bucks’ lineup. The value picks on the Bucks won’t pick up a lot, but they’ll pick up enough. Crowder played 27 minutes off the bench on Thursday. His 9% usage rate isn’t very appealing, but he still managed to score 21 DKFP in that contest. A slight bump due to Middleton being out could make Crowder one of the best value picks on the slate.

Center

Studs

Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers, $ — The Lakers are on the front end of a back-to-back and the first of three games in four nights. Lebron James ($8,900) has a history of resting and Anthony Davis ($9,100) has a history of breaking. They might not play. They might not play max minutes. This all benefits Sabonis. So far this season, steady Sabonis scored 51 DKFP against Utah on Wednesday and 59 DKFP against the Warriors on Friday. This seems like a safe 50.

Value

Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks, $3,500 — Pay the guy, play the guy. It seems that the Hawks have different plans. This punt carries extreme risk. The Hawks have not played the 2020 lottery pick more than 20 minutes this season. The result is that Okungwu has not exceeded 20 DKFP. However, at $3,500, 15 DKFP won’t kill lineups. If he can somehow get a modest bump to mid 20s minutes, then he could score mid 20s fantasy points. That’s not a stretch in the game with highest total on the slate.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets, $5,800 — This NBA DFS pick is dependent on Sunday’s Injury Report. Follow @DKNetwork for the latest slate updates. First of all, Green has to play. Part two of the puzzle is that Steph Curry needs to sit. If those two pieces fall, then fire away. Green has not played this season, but he plans on making his debut in Houston on Sunday night. The Warriors are only four-point favorites. This suggests that Curry won’t likely play. That means Green will have to carry a larger load in a tight contest.

