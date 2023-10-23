 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 8 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams — 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 8 TE and DST rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo

Pat Mayo recaps Week 7 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Degenrate75 going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 8 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Pop Tarts made on air.

Week 7 RECAP, INJURIES & Week 8 Opening SPREADS

Week 7 Recap | Injuries | Week 8 Spreads | Each Team Notes | Game Previews

Week 8 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 8 TE Rankings (PPR)

  1. Travis Kelce
  2. Mark Andrews
  3. Sam LaPorta
  4. T.J. Hockenson
  5. Dallas Goedert
  6. Evan Engram
  7. Dalton Schultz
  8. George Kittle
  9. Darren Waller
  10. Taysom Hill
  11. Kyle Pitts
  12. Logan Thomas
  13. David Njoku
  14. Dalton Kincaid
  15. Jake Ferguson
  16. Donald Parham
  17. Chigoziem Okonkwo
  18. Jonnu Smith
  19. Cade Otton
  20. Michael Mayer
  21. Tyler Conklin
  22. Trey McBride
  23. Kylen Granson
  24. Hunter Henry
  25. Cole Kmet
  26. Greg Dulcich
  27. Noah Fant
  28. Hayden Hurst
  29. Irv Smith
  30. Drew Sample
  31. Tyler Higbee
  32. Zach Ertz
  33. Adam Trautman
  34. Dawson Knox
  35. Mike Gesicki
  36. Durham Smythe
  37. Isaiah Likely
  38. Josh Oliver

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 8 DST Rankings

  1. NYJ
  2. BUF
  3. PHI
  4. CLE
  5. BAL
  6. DAL
  7. SEA
  8. KC
  9. ATL
  10. IND
  11. SF
  12. DET
  13. LAC
  14. NO
  15. PIT
  16. JAX
  17. HOU
  18. TB
  19. MIN
  20. NYG

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

