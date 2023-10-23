2023 Week 8 TE and DST Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams — 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo recaps Week 7 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Degenrate75 going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 8 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Pop Tarts made on air.

Week 7 Recap | Injuries | Week 8 Spreads | Each Team Notes | Game Previews

Week 8 Rankings — Injury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 8 TE Rankings (PPR)

Travis Kelce Mark Andrews Sam LaPorta T.J. Hockenson Dallas Goedert Evan Engram Dalton Schultz George Kittle Darren Waller Taysom Hill Kyle Pitts Logan Thomas David Njoku Dalton Kincaid Jake Ferguson Donald Parham Chigoziem Okonkwo Jonnu Smith Cade Otton Michael Mayer Tyler Conklin Trey McBride Kylen Granson Hunter Henry Cole Kmet Greg Dulcich Noah Fant Hayden Hurst Irv Smith Drew Sample Tyler Higbee Zach Ertz Adam Trautman Dawson Knox Mike Gesicki Durham Smythe Isaiah Likely Josh Oliver

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 8 DST Rankings

NYJ BUF PHI CLE BAL DAL SEA KC ATL IND SF DET LAC NO PIT JAX HOU TB MIN NYG

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.