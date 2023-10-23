 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 Week 8 QB Rankings, Start, Sit, Streams | 2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo reveals his 2023 Week 8 QB rankings, starts, sits and streams for fantasy football.

By Pat Mayo
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Mayo recaps Week 7 in the NFL with Tim Anderson and Degenrate75 going over the injuries, biggest stories, and best moments while previewing the Week 8 betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook. Plus, Cust reviews Air Fryer Pop Tarts made on air.

Week 7 RECAP, INJURIES & Week 8 Opening SPREADS

Week 7 Recap | Injuries | Week 8 Spreads | Each Team Notes | Game Previews

Week 8 RankingsInjury Update | Ranks Breakdown | RB | WR | TE | QB | DST

Podcasts — YouTube | Apple | Spotify | Insta | Google | Twitter | E-Mail

Fantasy Football 2023 Week 8 QB Rankings (PPR)

  1. Jalen Hurts
  2. Lamar Jackson
  3. Patrick Mahomes
  4. Justin Herbert
  5. Josh Allen
  6. Jared Goff
  7. CJ Stroud
  8. Tua Tagovailoa
  9. Brock Purdy
  10. Joe Burrow
  11. Desmond Ridder
  12. Dak Prescott
  13. Trevor Lawrence
  14. Matthew Stafford
  15. Kirk Cousins
  16. Tyson Bagnet
  17. Malik Willis
  18. Gardner Minshew
  19. Kenny Pickett
  20. Derek Carr
  21. Jordan Love
  22. Jimmy Garoppolo
  23. Mac Jones
  24. Bryce Young
  25. Zach Wilson
  26. Baker Mayfield
  27. Sam Howell
  28. Geno Smith
  29. Tyrod Taylor
  30. Russell Wilson
  31. Josh Dobbs
  32. Deshaun Watson

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2023 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Podcast of the Year and was a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2023 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 27 FSWA nominations lead all writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Sports Betting, Daily Fantasy, and Traditional Season Long Fantasy).

I am a promoter at DraftKings and am also an avid fan and user (my username is ThePME) and may sometimes play on my personal account in the games that I offer advice on. Although I have expressed my personal view on the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the view(s) of DraftKings and do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skills and judgment in building lineups. I may also deploy different players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to any non-public information.

